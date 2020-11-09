Here’s how the Oklahoma Pandemic Football Open (OK, no it’s not officially called that, but it’s cause and effect of COVID-19 and all the regular season disruptions) will play out.
• All but 41 schools are in the playoffs, regardless of regular-season finish. Those 41, which in the area include only Haskell, begin play Thursday of this week.
• As with previous years, brackets begin by matching odd-number districts to the even-number districts (1 to 2, 3 to 4, etc.). Except in this year, the matchups aren’t just top four teams. It’s 1 vs. 8, 2-7, 3-6 and 4-5, with the higher seed hosting. In many cases, the second-round matchups may pit teams who faced each other in their own district. We’ll look at that next week, based on outcomes.
• Should a team that wins in any round due to a COVID situation will be eliminated from the playoffs. Unlike the regular season, where the impact of contact tracing made competitive ability difficult, don’t be surprised if a very shrunken version of your team pushes on in that situation. The only other option will be offering that spot in the bracket to the team you just beat. The lone exception to this scenario will come in the championship week. So Wagoner, you’re safe. There won’t be a repeat of the 1945 situation where the flu epidemic forced an equally dominant Bulldogs team to forfeit to Weatherford — and based on the rankings, that matchup could very well be a finals matchup.
* The championship dates will change except for Class 6A, which will eliminate the off week between the semifinals and finals. Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and C will have title games Dec. 11-2. 2A, A and B will be Dec. 18-19.
With that clear, let us move on to this week’s slate.
Enjoy time off
Wagoner, Eufaula, Gore and Midway, all champions of their respective districts, have byes this week due to opt-outs. Wagoner (10-0) will host the winner between Oologah (3-5) at Sallisaw (4-4). Eufaula, 7-2 and champions of 2A-6, gets a bye and will face the winner of Roland (5-3) at Antlers (6-4). Gore (7-0), which won A-8, draws a bye and awaits the Porter (2-6) at Allen (5-5). Midway (9-0) has a bye after winning C-4. They’ll face either Bowlegs (4-5) or Wesleyan Christian (4-6) next week.
Up for grabs
The best matchups on paper will be the 4 vs. 5s. In our area, there’s two of those.
Fort Gibson, 6-4 and fifth in 4A-4, will travel to fourth-place Skiatook (5-3) out of 4A-3. The winner there will go to 4A-4 champion and No. 4 Poteau (8-2), fresh off a bye.
Checotah (4-5), fourth in 3A-3, gets a home game against Inola (4-5), fifth in 3A-4. For the winner of that contest, No. 2 Holland Hall (8-0).
GRACE PERIOD
The rest will bring in one team that COVID is granting at least one opportunity.
• Muskogee will go to No. 3 Midwest City. The Roughers are winless in six games but drew the seventh seed and the 6AII-1 runner-up, which comes at 6-2. Putnam City West, like Muskogee without a win, opted out of the postseason, leaving the district champs on both sides with a bye. The Muskogee-MWC winner gets the survivor between Lawton (4-4) and Tulsa Washington (6-3) in the next round.
• Hilldale (9-1) runner-up in 4A-4 and sixth overall, hosts Miami (0-9), seventh of 4A-3. A Hornet win would have them hosting either Grove (6-3), third in 4A-3, or Muldrow (1-7), sixth in 4A-4. Miami with Catoosa had plans for a mutual opt-out to play an allowed “bowl game” outside of the playoff structure, but that evaporated when Catoosa, also winless, having COVID issues. Cleveland, sixth in 4A-3, also opted out of the playoffs due to COVID, officials kept the 3 vs. 6 intact and gave Broken Bow, which was third behind Hilldale, the bye. Poteau, 4A-4 champ, also has a bye.
In A, Warner (6-4), third in A-8, joins Porter representing A-8 when the Eagles host A-7’s sixth seed Savanna (2-6), with the winner traveling to A-7 runner-up Okemah (7-2) the following week.
Class B games include Porum (2-8), sixth in B-5, at Arkoma (5-2), ranked third in B-6, with the winner moving on to face B-5 runner-up Quinton (7-3). In the only game scheduled Thursday, Webbers Falls (6-4), fourth in B-5, hosts Cave Springs (0-9), last in B-6. The winner there moves on to face Summit Christian (6-0), the B-6 champ. Class B differs from the other classes in that the districts have just six teams instead of eight, so the top two finishers in each district draw byes this week.
Playoff slate
Thursday
Cave Springs at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Friday
Muskogee at Midwest City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Skiatook, 7 p.m.
Inola at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Warner, 7:30 p.m.
Porter at Allen, 7:30 p.m.
Porum at Arkoma, 7:30 p.m.
Byes: Wagoner, Eufaula, Gore, Midway
