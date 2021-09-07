Checotah’s 0-2 start can be defined this way:
Slow starts, strong finishes.
And yet, the finishes weren’t enough to overcome the slow starts as they prepare to host Hilldale on Friday night in the next-to-last non-district game for both teams.
Against Class 2A No. 1 Metro on the road in week zero, the Wildcats fell into a deep first-half hole trailing 41-7. They closed the gap to a 41-21 final.
Against Hugo at home, they trailed 26-13 in the third quarter, but Dontierre Fisher’s touchdown with :13 left forced overtime.
Both Checotah possessions in overtime ended in fumbles. Fisher lost the ball on a run and it shot out of the back of the end zone, then quarterback Jake Vernnon couldn’t come away with the ball clean off the snap. Hugo scored on one play after the final turnover.
“The first three quarters I didn’t think we were playing with much effort, but when it got down to the end we made plays we needed to make to get back in it. We just have to finish games,” said Checotah coach Zac Ross.
Hilldale coach David Blevins saw a defense which stepped it when it needed to and a quarterback working through first-game jitters in his team’s 28-20 win at Tulsa Rogers last week.
“I think Rogers was vastly improved. Our defense was there in the time of need. It’s hard to turn the ball over three times and expect to win but we did,” Blevins said.
It was Hilldale quarterback Caynen David’s first start. He began with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Whittiker, but was intercepted three times in the next four pass attempts, two deep in Roper territory and the third leading to a Rogers touchdown.
As Blevins noted, scrimmages aren’t the same as game one.
“There’s no pre-game speech in a scrimmage, we just stretch and go to it,” he said. “First-game jitters happen. You just got to calm down, go play and take what they give you instead of forcing things. He’ll be fine.”
Ross concurred.
“I saw a good player, a tough player,” he said of David. “Hilldale runs well and passes well. We’ll have to be ready for both.”
Blevins is certainly aware of Fisher.
Fisher had just 58 yards in a 40-0 Hilldale win last year. But both defenses clamped on each other’s primary weapon. Hornets running back Eric Virgil had just 77 yards.
Two seasons ago, however, in Blevins’ first year at the helm, Fisher had 155 yards in a 35-28 Hilldale win. In his freshman season, Fisher had 198 yards in a 31-28 Checotah win.
“We have to make sure we take him down to the ground,” Blevins said.
The contest also offers multiple coaching connections. Blevins was a Muskogee assistant when Ross played at Muskogee. Blevins was also on staff at Muskogee when Rusty Harris, the new defensive coordinator at Checotah, was there as offensive coordinator. Also, Blevins was across the field from Checotah’s offensive coordinator, Carter Bradley, when Bradley was on the Fort Gibson staff,
“Earnie (Ragland) also coached with Carter at Fort Gibson,” Blevins says of his own defensive coordinator. “I’ve known Zac forever. There’s a lot of friendships but those will be put aside as you put your kids in the best situation to win the game.”
It will also be the last Hilldale-Checotah matchup for a while. Ross opted to not extend the series into 2022, choosing to continue with Eufaula and add Haskell and Beggs in non-district.
“We’re almost at a 2A level and wanted to go in that direction,” Ross said. Not that we can’t compete. We have in the past.
“This year will be a good test. But we have to learn how to finish.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Ray Grandstaff Stadium.
