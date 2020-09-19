It wasn’t pretty at times, but for the first time in its three non-district games, Hilldale found itself having to play four quarters.
Hilldale’s Eric Virgil rushed for 158 yards and a score as the Class 4A No. 9 Hornets fought off a pesky Atoka squad, 27-7, Friday night at Hornet Field.
“They’re a good team and they matched up with us well,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “We needed the experience of playing four quarters. We needed this game.”
Having blown out Tulsa Rogers (54-0) and Checotah (40-0) in its first two contests, Hilldale (3-0) was able to relax in the second half. It appeared the Hornets would be on their way to an easy win, taking a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Hornet defense held Atoka to just 77 total yards in the first half. While the offense struggled at times, field position and big plays put the Hornets on the board.
But Atoka (2-1) refused to give up and did what Hilldale’s first two opponents couldn’t do, that is put together a scoring drive, which it did to start the second half.
It was slow and methodical but a 44-yard pass from Tyson Barrett to Brat Hallman cut Hilldale’s lead to 20-7. But it also put a little fire in the Hornet defense.
“We could have played a lot better,” said senior linebacker Dylan Walker. “But we just came together and focused.”
Walker helped spark the defense and scored Hilldale’s only points of the second half when he picked up a loose ball and returned it 15 yards to give the Hornets a 27-7 lead.
“It was weird in a way,” Walker said. “I saw one of my teammates hit him then I saw the ball laying on the ground. I just picked it up and ran.”
Offensively, Hilldale was able to move the ball but struggled completing drives. Three trips inside the Wampus Cat 20 ended in just two field goals.
“We have to get better inside the red zone,” Blevins said. “We left too many points on the field. We’re still try to gel. Their linebacker was reading us really well. This was good experience for our young players.”
Hilldale dominated in the first half. But drives to the 14 and 2 ended up as field goals of 33 and 19 yards for Jaxson Whittiker.
On its second possession, Virgil had a 17-yard run before Johnnie Durrossette found Walker for a 62-yard scoring pass the gave Hilldale a 10-0 lead.
Hilldale started possessions in Wampus Cat territory three times in the first half, the third coming after Brayson Lawson field a punt on the run and returned it 52 yards to the Atoka 9.
Virgil, who was the offensive workhorse carrying 25 times, gave Hilldale a 20-0 lead on 5-yard run two plays later.
HILLDALE 27, ATOKA 7
Atoka 0 0 7 0 - 7
Hilldale 10 10 7 0 - 27
Scoring summary
First quarter
HHS - FG, Jaxson Whittiker 33 9:49
HHS - Dylan Walker 62 pass from Johnnie Durrossette (Whittiker kick) 5:41
Second quarter
HHS - FG, Whittiker 19 8:01
HHS - Eric Virgil 5 run (Whittiker kick) 1:51
Third quarter
AHS - Brat Hallman 44 pass from Tyson Barrett (Caleb Wingo kick) 7:54
HHS - Walker 15 fumble return (Whittiker kick) 5:47
TEAM STATS
AHS HHS
First downs 13 13
Rushes-yards 39-172 34-184
Passing yards 84 115
Passes 7-15-1 5-7-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Punts-average 5-23 1-36
Penalties-yards 8-60 8-61
Individual stats
Rushing: Atoka, Andrew McCall 11-71; Hilldale, Eric Virgil 25-158 TD.
Passing: Atoka, Tyson Barrett 7-15-1 84 TD; Hilldale, Johnnie Durrossette 5-7-0 115 TD.
Receiving: Brat Hallman 1-44; Hilldale, Dylan Walker 4-107.
