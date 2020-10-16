MULDROW — Hilldale running back Eric Virgil had 175 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Hornets coasted to a 48-14 win over the Muldrow Bulldogs on Thursday night.
The Hornets (6-1, 3-1 District 4A-4) rolled to a 34-7 halftime lead and Virgil’s damage came in that span, scoring on an 8-yard run, a 39-yard run and a 65-yard run just prior to halftime that closed out the first-half assault.
“He ran hard,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said.
Hilldale’s margin of victory was shaved by three touchdowns called back due to penalties.
“I’ll have to look at the film and see if the penalties were legit,” Blevins said. “We were on a running clock the first half and I haven’t ever seen that happen. That was a little strange.
“We knew they were a young team coming in. I thought our kids responded well and played hard. Dylan Walker, who blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a second-quarter score, added a 37-yard run early in the third. Also on special teams, Brayson Lawson returned a kickoff 78 yards for a score.
Quarterback Johnnie Durossette, who was 6-of-6 passing for 53 yards, had his biggest dent carrying the football. He had a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Hilldale its biggest lead, 48-7.
The Hornets gave up a touchdown on a fake punt pass covering 58 yards just before Lawson gave his special team atonement. Muldrow’s other TD came through the air with :22 left and the bus warmed up.
“The fake punt got us but that happens sometimes when you don’t pay attention to what you’re doing,” Blevins said. “But overall I thought we played hard until the very end. Now we’ve got to get ready for a big one.”
Hilldale has Sallisaw at home in a key 4A-4 battle next Friday. The Black Diamonds ended Fort Gibson’s unbeaten run on Thursday.
HILLDALE 48, MULDROW 14
HILLDALE1420140—48
MULDROW7007-14
Scoring summary
First Quarter
HIL — Eric Virgil 8 run (Jaxson Whittiker kick), 8:16, 7-0
MUL — Creighton Smith to Sean Irvan 58 pass off fake punt (David Frias kick), 5:51, 7-7
HIL — Bryson Lawson 78 kickoff return (Whittiker kick), 5:35, 14-7
Second quarter
HIL — Virgil 39 run (kick no good), 11:30, 20-7
HIL — Dylan Walker blocked punt recovered in end zone, (Whittiker kick), 8:26, 27-7
HIL — Virgil 65 run (Whittiker kick), 4:06, 34-7
Third quarter
HIL — Walker 37 run (Whittiker kick), 8:24, 41-7
HIL — Johnnie Durossette 50 run (Whittiker kick), 2:46, 48-7
Fourth quarter
MUL — Denver Quick 37 pass from Reid Sutton (Frias kick), 0:22, 48-14
