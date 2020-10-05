It’s the halfway point of a season has seen 11 games canceled or with switched opponents.
But, despite COVID-19, we’re this far, and moving forward. Some are doing so at a faster pace than predicted, some may look like they’re going backwards.
But we’re as close to the end of the regular season as we are the start.
And there’s something to be said for that.
Here’s a synopsis:
Most surprising start: Fort Gibson. The Tigers are 5-0 after graduating 13 seniors who started either one or both ways. The schedule hasn’t been as brutal as in recent years but they’re playing well. Sophomore quarterback Cole Mahaney has improved, Deven Woodworth has been as good as his older brother in the backfield and helped lead a defense that is averaging two turnovers a game. The true tests in the district come after this week’s game at home against McLain.
Best team this far: Wagoner, because of their defense that is allowing just 95.8 yards a game and 25.6 on the ground. The Bulldogs, which held Bristow to 10 points in the second half last week and handed Cleveland its only loss, goes through a soft part of its schedule for three weeks now before finishing with Grove (3-0) and Skiatook (3-1).
Second-best team so far: Gore. The Pirates were benched two weeks by COVID-19 but have three wins since opening three weeks ago against Panama. And that’s without last year’s Small School Offensive Player of the Year, Weston Shanks, who tore knee ligaments in the first scrimmage.
Third-best team so far: Midway. Quarterback Geral Washington has 917 yards passing and 17 touchdown tosses with three receivers over 225 yards and his team has averaged 56.4 points while allowing 7.6 in going 5-0. The Chargers’ biggest tests will come in two of their final three, at Graham in week eight and at Sasakwa in week 10. The big test for the Pirates is just ahead at home against an unbeaten Colcord (5-0, 2-0).
Turnaround team: Hilldale. The Hornets are 4-1 and coming off a thrilling 35-34 win over Broken Bow after driving 95 yards in the final 55 seconds for a score and two-point conversion. (The win also got a spot in the MaxPreps’ Top 10 plays of the week last week, a 50-yard touchdown pass from Johnnie Durossette to Dylan Walker, though not the game-winner). They were 2-3 and sinking a year ago to 4-6. They’ve already matched that win output.
Most disappointing start: Muskogee. No one woudl have believed this team would be winless at the halfway point, but who could have predicted three of four Division I-level players have missed all or most of the season to injury? They left youth and immaturity in their place. What looked like a favorable early district schedule at the outset turned south. A great chance for a turnaround win was canceled by Putnam City West two weeks ago, then the Sand Springs’ outcome of a week ago was lopsided against them. If the Roughers (0-4, 0-1) fall at home to Bartlesville (1-4, 0-2) this week, the road ahead includes Choctaw, Tulsa Washington and Bixby.
COVID Team of the First Half: Porter. Lost one preseason game, then got one back in a bye week, then lost a game at Talihina and goes into week six knowing another beatable opponent, Hulbert, is out due to COVID. And none of these were the Pirates' doing.
Best overall player: Deven Woodworth, Fort Gibson. Five sacks and 36 tackles on defense as an outside linebacker and 565 yards rushing on offense.
Best offensive player: Hard to argue with Washington’s numbers at Midway.
Best defensive player: Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith. The Tulsa commit has 47 tackles, 11 for lost yardage, six sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.
Forecast:
District title bound: Wagoner, Gore.
Playoff bound: Wagoner, Gore, Midway, Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Eufaula, Checotah, Warner, Porter, Webbers Falls.
Toughest opponent left for any team: Contact Tracing.
