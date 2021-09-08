Thursday:

3A No. 10 Eufaula at Owasso JV

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Eufaula 0-1,

Last week: Vian 34, Eufaula 27.

First meeting.

 

Friday:

Muskogee at Rogers, Ark.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Webcast: MuskogeeAthletics.com

Records: Muskogee 0-2, Rogers, Ark. 1-0.

Last week: Bentonville West 21, Muskogee 13; Rogers 51, Siloam Springs 40.

Last meeting: Rogers, Ark. 28, Muskogee 21 (2005).

Series record: Muskogee leads, 4-1.

Notes: First road game for the Roughers who have lost seven straight away from home.  NOTE: Must buy tickets in advance at MHS; no tickets will be sold at the gate.

 

4A No. 7 Hilldale at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Hilldale Youtube

Records: Hilldale 1-0, Checotah 0-2.

Last week: Hilldale 28, Tulsa Rogers 20; Hugo 32, Checotah 26.

Last meeting: Hilldale 40, Checotah 0 (2020).

Series record: Checotah leads, 15-13.

Notes: Hilldale has won five of the last six meetings and nine of the last 11. Checotah is 0-2 for the first time since 2007.

 

Catoosa at Fort Gibson

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Catoosa 0-1, Fort Gibson 0-1.

Last week: Pryor 20, Catoosa 10; Berryhill 27, Fort Gibson 23.

Last meeting: Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 17 (2020).

Series record: Catoosa leads, 7-2.

Notes: Home opener for the Tigers who have won seven of their last 10 home games.

 

4A No. 5 Wagoner at Tahlequah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records: Wagoner 0-1, Tahlequah 1-0.

Last week: Coweta 37, Wagoner 13; Tahlequah 49, McLain 0.

Last meeting: Wagoner 22, Tahlequah 10 (2020).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 26-21-4.

Notes: Series was non-stop between 1924-58. Only three games have been played since 1979. Wagoner has never started 0-2 under coach Dale Condict. The last 0-2 start was in 2004.

 

Haskell at Porter

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Haskell 0-1, Porter 0-2.

Last week: Sequoyah-Claremore 21, Haskell 7; Mounds 56, Porter 7.

Last meeting: Haskell 45, Porter 22 (2019).

Series record: Haskell leads, 10-1.

Notes: Porter’s only win came in 1924 (15-0). Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID. Home opener for the Pirates who are 0-2 for the first time since 2015.

 

Warner at Henryetta

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Warner 1-0, Henryetta 0-2.

Last week: Warner 54, Savanna 0; Prague 49, Henryetta 14.

Last meeting: Henryetta 48, Warner 32 (2019).

Series record: Henryetta leads, 4-2.

Notes: Henryetta has won the last two meetings. The 54 points scored last week were the most for an Eagle team since 2016. It was also the most ever in a season opener.

 

A No. 4 Gore at Mounds

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Gore 1-0, Mounds 1-0.

Last week: Gore 51, Waldron, Ark. 6; Mounds 56, Porter 7.

Last meeting: Mounds 21, Gore 12 (2019).

Series record: Mounds leads, 7-6.

Notes: Last week’s 51 points were the most for a Pirate team since a 61-32 win over Heavener in 2008. This is Gore’s highest AP ranking since 1996.

 

Porum at Claremore Christian

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porum 1-0, Claremore Christian 2-0.

Last week: Porum 60, South Coffeyville 30; Claremore Christian 72, Cornerstone 24.

Last meeting: Claremore Christian 56, Porum 12 (2020).

Series record: Claremore Christian leads, 1-0.

Notes: Porum has not started 2-0 since 2016. Claremore Christian opened the season with a 42-16 win over Foyil.

 

Idle: Midway, Webbers Falls

 

— Compiled by Tommy Cobb, Phoenix correspondent

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you