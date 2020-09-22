Current COVID-19 county numbers have Muskogee High School’s Friday home football contest against Putnam City West at risk of a postponement.
A final determination regarding whether the game will be played will be made at noon on Friday. In the event the game is not played Friday, plans are to reschedule it for a Monday later in the season once county COVID-19 cases subside.
Putnam City School District policy prevents their teams from participating against another school that resides in a county with COVID-19 cases above Orange Level (25 cases per 100,000 or higher). Because Muskogee County is currently at Orange Level 2, district officials must wait until Friday to determine whether the numbers for Muskogee Country will subside below Orange Level 2.
“This is just a reminder to our fans of the importance of COVID-19 protocols. We have been participating in our activities since June 8 and have registered less than five cases total,” said Muskogee athletic director Dr. Jason Parker. “However, it’s what happens beyond our campuses and facilities that often matters most. When we ask people to wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance, it’s for a purpose. Fans must ultimately realize that how they conduct themselves has a huge impact on our District and its programs.”
Ticket sales will continue to be sold as normal, but no tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets will be sold online only at muskogeeathletics.com/httickets until noon Friday.
Fans will use their phones or tickets printed at home to check-in at the game. Tickets can also be purchased in the athletic office through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a noon break for lunch.
Reserved seating will be as normal and are also available online towards the bottom of the page. General admission tickets will be refunded in the event the game is not played.
