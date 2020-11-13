6AI

Quarterfinals

Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)

Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)

 

Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)

Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)

6AII

Quarterfinals

Ed. Deer Creek (4-5)/Sand Springs (6-4) at Stillwater (8-0)

 

Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)

Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)

Midwest City (6-2) at B.T. Washington (7-3)

5A

Second round

Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)

Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)

 

Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)

Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)

Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)

Tahlequah (6-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)

Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)

Guthrie (5-2) at Lawton MacArthur (6-2)

4A

 

Second round

Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)

 

Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1)

Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0)

Newcastle (3-6) at Tuttle (10-1)

Cache (5-5) at Blanchard (8-2)

Broken Bow (5-3) at Bristow (7-3)

Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)

Ada (5-4) at Clinton (6-3)

3A

Second round

McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)

Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)

Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)

 

Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)

Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)

Westville (3-7)/Vinita (6-2) at Stigler (9-1)

Inola (4-5)/Checotah (4-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)

Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)

 

2A

 Second round

Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)

 

Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)

 

Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)

Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)

Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)

Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)

Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)

Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)

Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)

Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)

Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)

 

Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)

 

Kiefer (5-6) at Adair (9-1)

Heavener (2-8)/Idabel (6-2) at Spiro (7-1)

Purcell (4-5)/Lindsay (5-5) at Washington (8-1)

Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)

A

Second round

Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)

Dibble (6-4) at Tonkawa (8-2)

Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)

Konawa (8-2) at Colcord (9-1)

Oklahoma Bible (7-4) at Ringling (7-0)

Hobart (6-3) at Texhoma (8-2)

Mounds (3-6) at Wewoka (9-0)

 

Morrison (8-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)

Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)

Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)

Mooreland (5-5) at Minco (7-2)

Rush Springs (5-6) at Wayne (6-2)

 

Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0)

Commerce (5-4) at Woodland (10-1)

 

 

OCA (1-9)/Elmore City (4-2) at Cashion (10-0)

Boone-Apache (6-3) at Hooker (7-3)

B

 

Second round

Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)

SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)

Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)

Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)

Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)

 

Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)

Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)

Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)

Weleetka (7-4) at Dewar (10-0)

Depew (7-4) at Co.-Douglas (8-2)

Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)

 

 

Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)

Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)

Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)

 

Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)

 

 C

 

Second round

Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)

Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)

Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)

Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)

 

Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)

Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)

Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)

Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you