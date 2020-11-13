6AI
Quarterfinals
Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)
Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)
Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)
Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)
6AII
Quarterfinals
Ed. Deer Creek (4-5)/Sand Springs (6-4) at Stillwater (8-0)
Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)
Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)
Midwest City (6-2) at B.T. Washington (7-3)
5A
Second round
Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)
Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)
Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)
Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)
Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)
Tahlequah (6-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)
Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)
Guthrie (5-2) at Lawton MacArthur (6-2)
4A
Second round
Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)
Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1)
Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0)
Newcastle (3-6) at Tuttle (10-1)
Cache (5-5) at Blanchard (8-2)
Broken Bow (5-3) at Bristow (7-3)
Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)
Ada (5-4) at Clinton (6-3)
3A
Second round
McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)
Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)
Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)
Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)
Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)
Westville (3-7)/Vinita (6-2) at Stigler (9-1)
Inola (4-5)/Checotah (4-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)
Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)
2A
Second round
Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)
Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)
Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)
Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)
Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)
Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)
Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)
Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)
Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)
Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)
Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)
Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)
Kiefer (5-6) at Adair (9-1)
Heavener (2-8)/Idabel (6-2) at Spiro (7-1)
Purcell (4-5)/Lindsay (5-5) at Washington (8-1)
Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)
A
Second round
Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)
Dibble (6-4) at Tonkawa (8-2)
Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)
Konawa (8-2) at Colcord (9-1)
Oklahoma Bible (7-4) at Ringling (7-0)
Hobart (6-3) at Texhoma (8-2)
Mounds (3-6) at Wewoka (9-0)
Morrison (8-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)
Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)
Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)
Mooreland (5-5) at Minco (7-2)
Rush Springs (5-6) at Wayne (6-2)
Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0)
Commerce (5-4) at Woodland (10-1)
OCA (1-9)/Elmore City (4-2) at Cashion (10-0)
Boone-Apache (6-3) at Hooker (7-3)
B
Second round
Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)
SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)
Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)
Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)
Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)
Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)
Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)
Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)
Weleetka (7-4) at Dewar (10-0)
Depew (7-4) at Co.-Douglas (8-2)
Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)
Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)
Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)
Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)
Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)
C
Second round
Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)
Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)
Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)
Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)
Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)
Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)
Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)
Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)
