District play begins
That is, with all but Porum in Class B.
The big district battle this week will be in 4A-4 as Poteau as Hilldale travels to meet the Pirates. It may not have the emotion that last year’s game did in one respect. Greg Werner left Hilldale after only one season to return to the school he once led to the Class 4A finals. Well, Werner did that and more last year, winning the state title. On the way, the Pirates beat a struggling Hilldale team 48-0 in week 10. The Hornets missed the postseason for the first time since 2009.
This year the heat should be in the confines of the battle itself.
The Hornets are perfect after three games, allowing just one touchdown in 12 quarters and that coming in last week’s 27-7 win against Atoka. The Pirates are 1-2 in a challenging non-district tour that allowed them a week off last week after starting on week zero. They lost that contest 28-7 to Bishop Kelley then fell 34-28 to then 4A No. 2 Shiloh Christian in Springdale, Ark., They won 47-10 a week later against Alma, Ark.
Polling data
Wagoner (3-0) remains atop the Class 4A rankings in this week’s Associated Press poll. Hilldale (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 8 while Fort Gibson hangs just outside of the top 10 in the others who received votes.
Also, Gore remained at No. 6 in Class A after getting its season going with a 34-12 win over Panama. The Pirates were benched the first two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Eufaula in 2A and Midway in C got votes, but did not make the top 10.
COVID casualties
This week’s canceled games: Porter, which got knocked out a couple weeks ago, and freed just in time to get Morrison in Week 3, has to sit again but it’s not the Pirates’ fault. Talihina has positive tests and thus their district opener in A-8 is off.
Commented
