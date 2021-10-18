Game of the week
OK, last week was a more of a retribution match for two losses over two seasons by three points.
But Fort Gibson’s first key test in District 4A-4 comes as the first of a three-week juggernaut to close the 2021 regular season — a trip to Broken Bow on Friday. Both teams share the 4A-4 lead with Poteau, with 6-1 season and 4-0 league marks. Poteau comes to town next week with the Hilldale Hornets in week 10 — the team that at this point has a long shot at anything more than third place, having already lost to Poteau and Broken Bow, but not altogether out of the running.
Clinched
Eufaula can mathematically wrap up a playoff spot this week but the Ironheads (6-1, 4-0) are two weeks away from settling the 2A-6 title when they host unbeaten Antlers in week 10 — which has a hurdle this week against once-beaten Hugo.
Revived
Checotah (1-6, 1-2) revived its season by knocking off Westville (6-2, 2-2). The Wildcats are very much in the run for the fourth-place spot and could potentially climb higher but have No. 3 Lincoln Christian this week followed by winless Sequoyah and Locust Grove.
Perched
Gore (7-0, 4-0) and Warner (6-1, 3-1) seem to have the edge over the field in A-8. Porter (3-4, 3-1) is once-beaten but that loss was 74-14 to Gore last week. Porter gets Central Sallisaw this week and finishes at Warner. Porter has beaten one of the two two-loss teams in Talihina. The other, Colcord, has already lost to Gore and Warner.
On the edge
Haskell (3-4, 2-2 2A-7)needs a win at home against Henryetta (1-6, 1-3) on Friday. The Haymakers sit tied for fourth with Metro Christian and have Metro at home in week 10, but also has Beggs (6-1, 4-0) in Week 9.
Webbers Falls (5-2, 0-2) and Porum (1-6, 0-2) are there in B-5. Porum hosts Quinton (3-4, 1-1) on Thursday. Webbers, which opened with five consecutive wins, has Wetumka (4-2, 2-0) on Friday. Losses there and the two meet next week to avoid sole possession of last and mathematical elimination. The winner will likely need help.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Quinton at Porum, 7 p.m.
Graham at Midway, 7 p.m.
Friday
Muskogee at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Broken Bow, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Oologah, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Henryetta at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Canadian at Warner, 7 p.m.
Porter at Sal. Central, 7 p.m.
Hulbert at Gore, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Wetumka, 7 p.m.
