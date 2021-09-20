Week 3’s best game
Fort Gibson used big plays and a stout second-half defense to rally and spoil Glenpool’s homecoming, 34-20. Cole Mahaney threw two second-half touchdowns and “Action Jaxon” Perdue returned an interception for a score, all after the Tigers trailed 20-13 at the half.
Week 3’s best finish
Wagoner’s finish. The Bulldogs scored 35 fourth-quarter points to beat Sperry 42-14 and to go to 2-1 on the year. The defending champs trailed 14-7 going in to the final 12 minutes and scored two touchdowns defensively.
Week 3’s most dominant show
When freshman Gage Rowland scored on a 25-yard run just after Hilldale coach David Blevins began emptying the bench close to a third of the way through the third quarter, Hilldale led Oologah by 57-0.
At that point, the Hornets had a 21-4 edge in first downs and a 483-57 edge in total yardage. They won 64-21.
Play of the night
Midway’s Geral Washington threw a 40-yard TD pass to himself to highlight the Chargers’ win on Friday. Washington’s pass deflected off a lineman’s helmet which he then alertly grabbed and ran in for the score in a 60-14 win over Gans.
Get well time
If there’s a time for a team to get well, it should be this week.
Fresh off an open week and a late summer with Arkansas squads, Muskogee opens 6A-4 play on the road at Putnam West on Friday. The Patriots, like the Roughers, are winless in three games, two without getting out of their school district. After a 67-0 to 5A Guthrie they’ve lost to Putnam City 55-12 and Putnam North 57-6.
Quality of competition should favor the Roughers slightly.
Is three straight enough?
Poteau has won three straight district titles, two under Greg Werner. Hilldale has a solid chance to stop the streak at home Friday and take an early hold on the 4A-4 picture.
Hilldale is 3-0 with its last two wins over Checotah and Oologah by a count of 118-21. All three scores were against Hilldale reserves. Poteau is 2-1 with wins over Bishop Kelley (35-28) and Alma, Ark. (35-12) around a loss to another Arkansas team, Shiloh Christian by 27-21.
The Pirates won last year’s contest 38-24, sealing it with a 19-play, 84-yard march that took 10:26 off the clock, a drive similar to the 17-play, 76-yard drive that took 8:26 off the second-half clock in a 7-3 win against Wagoner in the 2019 4A title game. Hilldale hurt itself with five turnovers, three converted into scores.
Early Showdown II
An early season determinant of the District A-8 race occurs Friday when Warner and Gore meet in a battle of unbeatens at Gore. Both come in at 3-0.
Warner under Rafe Watkins is averaging 513.6 yards, 374.6 on the ground, and allowed 141.6 with 101 of that through the air. Mason Jim has 406 yards rushing in three games and six TDs. Quarterback Jace Jackson has 321 yards and four TDs. Both are averaging around eight yards per carry. Jackson has thrown for 420 yards and five TDs. The Eagles beat Chouteau 56-6 a week ago and in three games have outscored the opposition 133-13.
Brandon Tyler’s Gore outfit is led by Gunnar Dozier, who last week more than doubled his previous two weeks rushing with 225 yards on 20 carries in a 56-6 win over Panama. He has 377 and seven TDs. Quarterback Zane Craighead has 222 rushing in three games and has thrown for 229.. Gore has outscored its three opponents 155-28.
Friday’s schedule
Muskogee at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Muldrow, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Kiefer, 7 p.m.
Warner at Gore, 7 p.m.
Talihina at Porter, 7 p.m.
Porum at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
Midway at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.
Cave Springs at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
