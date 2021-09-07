Numbers wise, the week’s difference shows strides.
In the season-opener against defending Arkansas Class 6A champ Greenwood, Muskogee was outgained 715-253 and had 11 first downs to 31 for the visitor. Final: 63-21.
Last week against 7A Bentonville (Ark.) West, a 21-13 loss, first downs were 18-17 and yardage 333-309, both in favor of the visitor.
Now, it’s on the road for the first time against the third Arkansas foe, 7A Rogers Mountaineers.
And with it, a team that has grown, but still has a lot of ceiling space above them.
“We saw every kid on the field give a great effort. That’s a winning process in itself,” Roughers head coach Travis Hill said. “The effort is there.
“We challenged them where we didn’t see that and the kids stepped up. Now it’s on to the operational side, and there’s room for improvement in all phases, even special teams.”
And so the coaching staff went to work on those — even a situation Hill said Friday had not been addressed yet, but might well have been the deciding moment of the contest.
Trailing 14-6 and having to punt, the snap to punter Skyleer Onebear was low and skipped past him to the Rougher 20. But instead of falling on the ball, Onebear tried to kick it out of the end zone for what would have been a safety. However, Bentonville West got down field and covered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown instead, and the extra point suddenly put the Wolverines ahead 21-6 with halftime nearing.
That was all the points West would get, but it would be enough.
Next for the Roughers is a team that opened two weeks ago with a 51-40 victory over Siloam Springs, Ark. Rogers was to play 4A Stilwell last week but that game was canceled.
Muskogee has some pieces returning off injury this week.
Isaiah Givens is back and will man a safety spot Friday. Teyon Brewer, who has been out with a concussion, is set to return on the defensive front. Also, multi-tasker Walker Newton is anticipating to be cleared to return sometime this week from a foot injury, Hill said.
But for now, the majority of the running game will fall on 6-foot, 220-pound sophomore Anthony Watson, who had 118 yards on 20 carries last week.
Hill credits offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover with that move. Watson was a tight end in the opener.
“Any time you have a plan and you have to deviate from it, you weigh the pros and cons, but in this case it was the best move and it allowed us to have our best people on the field offensively while we’re awaiting all the other pieces,” Hill said.
Those other pieces include starting tailback Brandon Tolbert, who has been nursing a high ankle sprain.
“There’s been no setbacks there,” Hill said regarding Tolbert’s recovery. “We’ll have an off week next week before district starts. I’m hopeful we’ll have him back very soon. With each of these guys returning, it changes who we are.”
But it has provided for some depth and options.
With Brewer out, sophomores Treyveon Houston and Ayrion Parish have both stepped in on the defensive front with returning starter Devin Whitfield, a senior.
“The young guys have shown they can step up, and Devin has things he needs to work on, but he’s played hard,” Hill said. “He can run with the best of them and because of the play-hard scenario I’ve talked about, that was advantageous for us.”
All are a part of a defense that will be challenged by an explosive Rogers running back. Joshua Shepherd had 402 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries against Siloam Springs.
Technique in pursuit of him will be important, as will athleticism.
“In the heat of the battle and while you’re giving maximum effort, at some point, technique becomes the deciding factor,” Hill said. “You can’t have success without maximum effort. Now we just need to focus on technique.”
