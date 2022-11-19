The three area teams still in contention for a gold ball know where they are headed Friday.

For Muskogee, the Roughers will take on Choctaw at 7 p.m. Friday at East Central University in Ada in one Class 6AII semifinal. It will be part of a doubleheader Friday there. Wagoner will take on Poteau at 1 p.m. in a 4A semifinal.

Gore, meanwhile, will meet Crescent at 7 p.m. Friday in Harrah. 

For tickets, go to the ossaa.com website.

