Class 4A
Hilldale at No. 6 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com, Hilldale buzz on youtube
Records: Hilldale 8-2, Wagoner 8-2.
Last week: Hilldale 49, Fort Gibson 46; Wagoner 34, Skiatook 14.
Last meeting: Wagoner 28, Hilldale 19 (2011).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 8-1.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last seven meetings. Hilldale’s only win came in 1987 (7-0). Wagoner is making its 17th straight playoff appearance and 39th overall. Bulldog teams have a 53-30-2 playoff record with five state titles. Wagoner has not lost a first round game under coach Dale Condict. Hilldale is making its 21st playoff appearance. The Hornets have a 15-20 playoff record and have advanced to the quarterfinals 10 times, most recently in 2020. Wagoner is second in Class 4A in scoring offense giving up just 12.5 points. Hilldale is third in scoring offense averaging 43.3 points. Wagoner has been ranked in the AP top 10 for 73 consecutive weeks.
Fort Gibson at No. 5 Grove
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: athletics.ridgerunners.net
Records: Fort Gibson 6-4; Grove 9-1.
Last week: Hilldale 49, Fort Gibson 46; Grove 42, Miami 20.”
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 35, Grove 29 (1999).
Series record: Grove leads, 6-5.
Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last four meetings. The last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 1999 playoffs. Grove leads Class 4A in scoring averaging 47 points. Fort Gibson is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and 23rd overall. The Tigers are 8-22 in playoff games finishing state runner-up in 1999. Fort Gibson’s last playoff win came in the 2014 quarterfinals against Newcastle (40-7). Grove is in the playoff for the 30th time. Ridgerunner teams have finished runner-up three times, most recently in 2006. Fort Gibson needs to score nine points to break the school record for scoring average per game.
Class 3A
Checotah at Holland Hall
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 3-7, Holland Hall 9-1.
Last week: Checotah 60, Locust Grove 32; Holland Hall 59, Inola 3.
Last meeting: Holland Hall 52, Checotah 0 (2020).
Series record: Holland Hall leads, 1-0.
Notes: Checotah is making its third straight playoff appearance and 22nd overall. Wildcat teams have a 17-21 playoff record. The 1949 team was state runner-up. Checotah has scored 50 or more points in three of its last four games. Holland Hall is the seventh AP top 10-ranked opponent the Wildcats have faced this season. Holland Hall is making its sixth playoff appearance and is the defending Class 3A champion.
Class 2A
Keys at No. 8 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Keys 6-3; Eufaula 9-1.
Last week: Cascia Hall 42, Keys 22; Eufaula 42, Antlers 8.
Last meeting: Eufaula 49, Keys 22 (2013).
Series record: Keys leads, 4-2.
Notes: Eufaula was ranked from start to finish in the AP top ten for the first time since 2005. Eufaula head coach Larry Newton, Jr. won his 70th game as Ironhead coach last week. Eufaula is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and 31st overall. Ironhead teams are 26-30 advancing to the semifinals five times, most recently in 2005. Keys is making its 14th playoff appearance. Cougar teams are 6-13 advancing to the quarterfinals in 2003 and 2005.
Class A
Stroud at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Stroud 5-5, Warner 9-1.
Last week: Okemah 24, Stroud 8; Warner 57, Porter 7.
Last meeting: Stroud 48, Warner 7 (2019).
Series record: Stroud leads, 4-0.
Notes: Two of the four meetings have come in the first round of the playoffs - 2019 and 1977. Warner’s nine wins are the most since winning 11 in 2012. Warner’s 446 points scored are the most since the 2012 team set the school record with 485. Warner is second in Class A in scoring defense giving up just 7.3 points. Warner is making its third straight playoff appearance and 20th overall. Warner has a 7-19 record advancing to the quarterfinals in 1990 and 1993. Stroud is making its 46th appearance with a 54-40-2 record and four state titles, most recently in 1981.
Wewoka at No. 2 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wewoka 5-5, Gore 10-0.
Last week: Wewoka 26, Savanna 20; Gore 49, Talihina 0.
Last meeting: Gore 41, Wewoka 7 (2011).
Series record: Gore leads, 2-1.
Notes: Gore finishes the season with its highest ever AP ranking. The Pirates have been ranked a school record 28 straight weeks. The Pirates’ third straight district title is a school record. Wewoka’s only win came in the first round of the 2003 playoffs (34-0). Gore is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and 35th overall. Gore has a 12-34 record advancing to the quarterfinals in 1975 and 1990. Wewoka is making its 39th appearance with a 38-35-1 record and a state title in 1966.
Porter at Mounds
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 4-6, Mounds 9-1.
Last week: Warner 57, Porter 7; Mounds 52, Liberty 13.
Last meeting: Mounds 56, Porter 7 (2021).
Series record: Mounds leads, 18-8.
Notes: Porter has its most wins and points scored since 2017. Mounds has won three of the last four meetings. Mounds’ only loss came against Gore in week two (48-16). Porter is making back to back playoff appearances for the first time since 2009-10. Pirate teams have 13 playoff appearances. Their only win came in 2009. Mounds is making its 13th appearance with a 6-12 record.
Class C
Bluejacket at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Bluejacket 6-4, Midway 7-3.
Last week: Timberlake 54, Bluejacket 0; Midway 64, Sasakwa 14.
Last meeting: Bluejacket 54, Midway 8 (2016).
Series record: Midway leads, 8-4.
Notes: Midway has won eight of the last nine meetings. Bluejacket’s last win came in the first round of the 2016 playoffs. Midway has scored 60 or more points six times this season including the last three games. Midway is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and 15th overall. Charger teams are 3-14 in the playoffs with quarterfinal finishes in 2004 and 2005. Bluejacket was forced to forfeit two non-district games. Bluejacket is making its 22nd playoff appearance with the 1990 team finishing runner-up.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.