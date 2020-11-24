Class 4A
Cushing at No. 6 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Cushing 8-3, Hilldale 11-1.
Last week: Cushing 34, Weatherford 30; Hilldale 43, Grove 42.
Last meeting: Hilldale 21, Cushing 8 (1987).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 1-0.
Notes: The only meeting came in the first round of the 1987 playoffs. Hilldale is 0-9 in quarterfinal appearances. This is the first time Hilldale has hosted three straight playoff games in a season. Cushing defeated Bethany in the play-in round, 41-17. Cushing was a Class 3A semifinalist is 2016 and state runner-up in 2014.
No. 4 Tuttle at No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Tuttle 11-1, Wagoner 11-0.
Last week: Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21; Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0.
First meeting.
Notes: Wagoner has shut out six of its 11 opponents, the most since the 1945 runner-up team shut out eight. Wagoner leads Class 4A averaging 48 points per game which is the most for any Wagoner team since 1938. Wagoner is 11-4 in quarterfinal games under coach Dale Condict. During that stretch Wagoner is 8-2 at home but has lost its last two. Tuttle was state champions in 2018 and runner-up last season.
Class 2A
Victory Christian at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Victory Christian 6-5, Eufaula 8-2.
Last week: Victory Christian 60, Sperry 28; Eufaula 32, Antlers 12.
Last meeting: Eufaula 22, Victory Christian 10 (2005).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 3-1.
Notes: Eufaula advances for the third straight year. Ironhead teams are 17-2 all-time in home playoff games. Victory Christian finished the regular season 4-5 and was outscored by opponents 330-329 but the Conquerors have outscored their two playoff opponents, 106-35.
Class A
Warner at No. 2 Pawhuska
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Warner 7-4, Pawhuska 10-0.
Last week: Both teams had byes.
First meeting.
Notes: Warner has made it past the first two round for the first time since the 1993 team lost to Maud, 7-0, in the quarterfinals. Warner has shut out four opponents, the most since 2007. Pawhuska leads all classes averaging 69.5 points per game. The Huskies have scored over 60 points eight times and 86 or more three times.
No. 8 Woodland at No. 7 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Woodland 11-1, Gore 8-0.
Last week: Woodland 40, Commerce 14; Gore 37, Allen 6.
First meeting.
Notes: Gore advances past the second round for the first time since the 1990 team lost to Maud, 27-20, in the quarterfinals. That was also the last time a Pirate team won back to back home playoff games. Woodland’s only loss came at Pawnee, 28-8. Woodland defeated Fairland in the play-in round, 60-0.
Class C
Tyrone at No. 3 Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Tyrone 8-2, Midway 10-0.
Last week: Tyrone 61, Fox 6; Midway 60, Bowlegs 0.
First meeting.
Notes: Midway has advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. This is the Chargers’ third quarterfinal appearance. Charger teams lost to Sharon-Mutual, 36-20, in 2005 and Buffalo, 12-6, in two overtimes in 2004. Midway has shut out four opponents. Tyrone has defeated both playoff opponents by a combined 108-6.
-—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
