Five area schools remain alive in the postseason. Win this week and they move on to neutral-site games next week. For tickets go to ossaa.com.
MUSKOGEE (9-1)
vs. Ponca City (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Win:
vs. Choctaw or Sand Springs, TBD
HILLDALE (9-2)
at Elk City (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Win:
vs. Cushing or Blanchard, TBD
WAGONER (8-3)
at Tuttle (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Win:
vs. Poteau or Clinton, TBD
EUFAULA (10-1)
vs. Claremore Sequoyah (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Win:
vs. Millwood or Lindsay, TBD
GORE (11-0)
vs. Woodland (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Win:
vs. Crescent or Mooreland, TBD
