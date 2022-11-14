Five area schools remain alive in the postseason. Win this week and they move on to neutral-site games next week. For tickets go to ossaa.com.

MUSKOGEE (9-1)

vs. Ponca City (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday

Win: 

vs. Choctaw or Sand Springs, TBD

HILLDALE (9-2)

at Elk City (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Win:

vs. Cushing or Blanchard, TBD

WAGONER (8-3)

at Tuttle (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Win:

vs. Poteau or Clinton, TBD

 

EUFAULA (10-1)

vs. Claremore Sequoyah (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Win: 

vs. Millwood or Lindsay, TBD

GORE (11-0)

vs. Woodland (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Win:

vs. Crescent or Mooreland, TBD

