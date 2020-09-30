COVID-19 won’t leave Porter alone.
Hopefully it is done for now.
Porter is scheduled to play Canadian on Friday in a District A-8 game. The Pirates will then take their second game off Oct. 9 as Hulbert is in quarantine for two games.
Two weeks in to district play, and the Pirates have lost games with Talihina and now, Hulbert, which reported a positive case within the football team. They lost a non-district game with Haskell in week three but managed to find an opponent in Morrison.
Having begun the season on week zero, Aug. 28, they’ve also had an open date Sept. 11 to deal with and are currently 1-2. Canadian will be their first district game.
“This has really put a damper on our season,” said Porter coach Prentice Joseph.
Talihina and Hulbert have a combined 0-5 mark. With the OSSAA clarifying a rule contrary to a late letter they sent to coaches and athletic directors that games not made up related to the pandemic would be considered a forfeit, those games will now not count at all — and the consequence will be imbalanced results in the round-robin schedule a district provides.
Joseph said he attempted to contact Talihina about playing a makeup a week from Monday, Oct. 12, or the next day afterward. He said they declined.
With the rule change, there’s no requirement or impetus to play the games.
“So, when we play Canadian this Friday, we’ll follow that up with four with Gore, Central Sallisaw, Colcord and Warner — our four toughest games,” he said. “Whoever plays Talihina and Hulbert will have a game credited that we won’t have.”
Joseph lost some players in week one against Chelsea due to quarantine, and had some others injured. They lost 41-18 in a game he felt should have been closer with a full team.
“But we played,” he said.
Porter’s numbers are based on internal positive tests and contact tracing.
Muskogee faces a similar situation as Porter with a district game against Putnam City West which was called off last week.
