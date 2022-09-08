Skill trumped preparation Thursday as Oaks pulled away from Porum, 46-16 in a non-district contest at Porum.
Oaks (3-0) led 20-8 at the half and eventually wore the Panthers (1-1) down with speed on offense.
“They had about three or four guys who are a lot faster than our defensive players,” said Porum coach Larry Childers. “We knew what they were going to do. We’d watched them and scouted them. We just couldn’t contain the outside, and that’s disappointing because I thought we could.”
Seth Brown scored on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first half and Gage Scarberry scored on a 34-yarder in the second half. Brown ran and threw for the conversion attempts.
