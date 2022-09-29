Seth Brown rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns and Gage Scarberry 159 yards and three touchdowns as Porum routed Cave Springs 56-12  Thursday at Cave Springs.

J.R. Robinson threw for a touchdown as well. Overall, Porum (3-2) had 435 yards of offense and gets hosts Caddo next Thursday. 

 

Other scores from Thursday

Norman North 57, Broken Arrow 50

Southeast 36, Cache 31

Guthrie 27, Piedmont 0

Mounds 41, Savanna 26

Regent Prep 52, Summit Christian 0

Sharon Mutual 34, Deer Creek Lamont 12

