Seth Brown rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns and Gage Scarberry 159 yards and three touchdowns as Porum routed Cave Springs 56-12 Thursday at Cave Springs.
J.R. Robinson threw for a touchdown as well. Overall, Porum (3-2) had 435 yards of offense and gets hosts Caddo next Thursday.
Other scores from Thursday
Norman North 57, Broken Arrow 50
Southeast 36, Cache 31
Guthrie 27, Piedmont 0
Mounds 41, Savanna 26
Regent Prep 52, Summit Christian 0
Sharon Mutual 34, Deer Creek Lamont 12
