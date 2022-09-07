THURSDAY
Oaks at Porum
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Oaks 2-0, Porum 1-0.
Last week: Oaks 48, Bluejacket 0; Porum 58, South Coffeyville 12.
Last meeting: Oaks 48, Porum 0 (2001).
Series record: Oaks leads, 2-0.
Porum’s last 2-0 start was in 2016. Porum is 2-14 at home over the last three seasons.
FRIDAY GAMES
Muskogee at 5A No. 7 Carl Albert
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 2-0, Carl Albert 1-1.
Last week: Muskogee 47, Putnam City 3; Carl Albert 39, Midwest City 25.
First meeting.
Muskogee is 2-0 for the first time since 2019. Last week’s 44-point win was the biggest for a Rougher team since a 54-6 win over Sand Springs in 2019. It’s also the lowest points allowed since a 54-0 win over McAlester in 2017.
Tulsa Hale at 4A No. 5 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Hale 0-1, Hilldale 1-0.
Last week: East Central 47, Hale 13; Hilldale 44, Edison 6.
Last meeting: Hilldale 35, Hale 6 (2011).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 2-0.
Hilldale won the first meeting 42-6. Home opener for the Hornets who are 11-3 at home over the past two seasons.
Tahlequah at 4A No. 4 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com.
Records: Tahlequah 0-1, Wagoner 0-1.
Last week: Sapulpa 39, Tahlequah 35; Coweta 9, Wagoner 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 21, Tahlequah 7 (2021).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 27-21-4.
Series was non-stop between 1924-58. Only four games have been played since 1979. Wagoner has never started 0-2 under coach Dale Condict. The last 0-2 start was in 2004.
Checotah at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 1-1, Haskell 1-0.
Last week: Sequoyah Claremore 63, Checotah 18; Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23.
Last meeting: Checotah 19, Haskell 7 (1987).
Series record: Checotah leads, 22-15-2.
Checotah has won the last three meetings. Haskell’s last win in the series was in 1978 (24-8).
Central Sallisaw at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Central 1-0, Warner 1-0.
Last week: Central 35, Heavener 33; Warner 49, Savanna 0.
Last meeting: Warner 42, Central 18 (2021).
Series record: Central leads, 11-3.
Warner has won the last two meetings. Home opener for the Eagles who were 5-1 at home last season.
2A No. 8 Eufaula at Sequoyah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KEOK 102.1 FM
Records: Eufaula 0-1, Sequoyah 0-1.
Last week: Vian 40, Eufaula 26; Muldrow 41, Sequoyah 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 32, Sequoyah 0 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 7-3-1.
Eufaula has won the last four meetings – the last two coming in the first round of the playoffs. Eufaula has won 10 straight road games.
A No. 2 Gore at Mounds
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 2-0, Mounds 1-0.
Last week: Gore 47, Keys 0; Mounds 36, Porter 27.
Last meeting: Gore 48, Mounds 16 (2021).
Series record: Tied, 7-7.
Gore has started with back to back shutouts for the first time since 1995. The 1995 Pirates shut out their first four opponents.
Porter at Hulbert
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 0-1, Hulbert 0-1.
Last week: Mounds 36, Porter 27; Hulbert did not play.
Last meeting: Porter 34, Hulbert 7 (2021).
Series record: Porter leads, 16-15.
Despite the loss, the 27 points scored last week were the most for a Pirate team in a season opener since a 31-15 win over Gore in 2016.
Midway at Bowlegs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 1-1, Bowlegs 0-1.
Last week: Arkoma 44, Midway 28; Bowlegs did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 60, Bowlegs 12 (2021).
Series record: Midway leads, 11-1.
Midway has won the last 10 meetings by an average score of 56-4.
Arkoma at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Arkoma 1-0, Webbers Falls 1-1.
Last week: Arkoma 44, Midway 28; Webbers Falls 78, Wesleyan Christian 55.
Last meeting: Arkoma 28, Webbers Falls 6 (2019).
Series record: Arkoma leads, 13-12.
Arkoma has won the last five meetings.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
