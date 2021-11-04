FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS,WEEK 10

Ponca City at Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7FM

Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org

Records: Ponca City 3-6, 2-4 6AII-2; Muskogee 2-7, 2-4.

Notes: Muskogee has won the last nine meetings. Ponca City’s last win came in 1968 (28-13). Muskogee has lost seven straight home games (0-4 this season).

 

Hilldale at Fort Gibson

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube, fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Hilldale 7-2, 4-2 4A-4; Fort Gibson 6-3, 4-2.

Notes: Winner gets the 4A-3 runner-up, most likely Wagoner, and loser the 4A-3 champion, most likely Grove.

 

Skiatook at 4A No. 7 Wagoner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records: Grove 8-1, 5-1; Wagoner 7-2, 5-1.

Notes: Wagoner wins the district with a victory and a Bristow loss to Oologah or losses by Bristow and Grove to Miami. Wins by Wagoner, Bristow and Grove send it to tiebreaker points. Grove has 64, Wagoner 59 and Bristow 57 with a maximum of 15 to be gained by each tonight.  Ties in points with Grove would give the edge to Wagoner and with Bristow, the Bulldogs would lose.

 

Checotah at Locust Grove

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Checotah 2-7, 2-3 3A-3; Locust Grove 2-7, 1-4.

 Checotah is in the postseason as the fourth-place team regardless of the outcome.

 

Antlers at 2A No. 8 Eufaula

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Antlers 8-1, 5-1 2A-6; Eufaula 8-1, 6-0.

A win gives Eufaula its fourth straight district title – a school record. Eufaula recorded its third shutout last week, the most in a season since 2005. Antlers was averaging nearly 44 points a game before last week’s loss.

 

Metro Christian at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Metro Christian 6-3, 4-2 2A-7; Haskell 4-5, 3-3.

Tied with Kiefer for fourth, Haskell would need to win and get a Kiefer loss to Morris, which is out of the picture.

 

Porter at Warner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porter 4-5, 3-2 A-8; Warner 8-1, 4-1.

Warner wins second by beating Porter. Porter gets second with a win and a Colcord loss to Canadian, otherwise the Pirates finish fourth. With Colcord playing winless Canadian, Warner with a loss would likely fall to third in a three-way tiebreaker with Colcord and Porter.

 

Porum at Wetumka

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porum 1-8, 0-4 B-5; Wetumka 6-3, 3-1.

Last game regardless for Porum.

 

Webbers Falls at Weleetka

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers Falls 6-3, 1-3 B-5; Weleetka 4-5, 2-2.

Notes: Webbers Falls has clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 2014-15 but needs a win and a Quinton win over Dewar to get the fourth-place tiebreaker against Weleetka. Otherwise, Webbers must win by the maximum in marginal points in tiebreakers (15)  and have Quinton lose by less than 15 (to get fourth).

 

Sasakwa at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Sasakwa 7-1, 5-1 C-4; Midway 6-3, 4-2.

Midway gets second with a win or fourth with a loss. 

