Season stats
mkays

All Thursday

Tahlequah at 6A No. 3 Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org, NFHS Network; YurView Cox

Records: Tahlequah 2-4, 1-2 6AII-1; Muskogee 6-0, 3-0.

Last week: Washington 47, Tahlequah 0; Muskogee 66, U.S. Grant 0.

Last meeting: Muskogee 43, Tahlequah 6 (2007).

Series record: Muskogee leads, 18-5-1.

Roughers seeking first 7-0 start since 1980. Muskogee has scored 60+ points in consecutive games for the first time since 2016. Highest AP ranking for a Rougher team since 2019.

 

Hilldale at Sallisaw

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube

Records: Hilldale 4-2, 2-1 4A-4; Sallisaw 0-6, 0-3.

Last week: Poteau 30, Hilldale 7; Broken Bow 55, Sallisaw 13.

Last meeting: Hilldale 56, Sallisaw 13 (2019).

Series record: Tied, 8-8.

Hilldale has won five of the last six meetings. Hilldale is 8-2 in its last ten road games.

 

Fort Gibson at Madill

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Fort Gibson 0-6, 0-3 4A-4; Madill 2-4, 0-3.

Last week: Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33; Ada 47, Madill 14.

First meeting.

Tigers scored a season high 33 points last week. Fort Gibson is 0-6 for the first time since 2007.

 

Cleveland at 4A No. 8 Wagoner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records: Cleveland 0-6, 0-3 4A-3; Wagoner 3-3, 2-1.

Last week: Cleveland forfeited to McLain; Cushing 42, Wagoner 0.

Last meeting: Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14 (2021).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 9-2.

Wagoner has won the last nine meetings. Wagoner has outscored Cleveland by an average of 50-8 in its last four meetings.

 

Locust Grove at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Locust Grove 1-5, 0-2 3A-3; Checotah 2-5, 0-3.

Last week: Berryhill 70, Locust Grove 6; Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0.

Last meeting: Checotah 60, Locust Grove 32 (2021).

Series record: Checotah leads, 4-3.

Only second home game for the Wildcats this season. Checotah is giving up 41.3 points per game, the third most in Class 3A.

 

Warner at Keys

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: Billy Country 96.3 FM, AM 1350 in Tahlequah & 93.3

Records: Warner 5-1, 2-1 2A-5; Keys 0-6, 0-3.

Last week: Warner 33, Henryetta 30; Sequoyah 42, Keys 21.

Last meeting: Keys 43, Warner 13 (2005).

Series record: Keys leads, 2-0.

Warner has won six straight road games. The 30 points given up last week were the most in an Eagle victory since a 44-36 win over Pocola in 2017.

 

Antlers at 2A No. 5 Eufaula

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Antlers 2-4, 1-2 2A-6; Eufaula 5-1, 3-0.

Last week: Hugo 59, Antlers 12; Eufaula 63, Wilburton 14.

Last meeting: Eufaula 42, Antlers 8 (2021).

Series record: Eufaula leads, 9-0.

Eufaula is fourth in Class 2A in scoring offense averaging 46.3 points.

 

Central Sallisaw at A No. 1 Gore

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: NFHS Network

Records: Central 4-2, 2-1 A-8; Gore 6-0, 2-0.

Last week: Central 42, Porter 14; Gore 61, Pocola 12.

Last meeting: Gore 61, Central 6 (2021).

Series record: Tied, 8-8.

Gore has won 31 straight regular season games. This week’s No. 1 ranking is the first ever for a Gore team.

Canadian at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Canadian 0-6, 0-3; Haskell 3-3, 1-1.

Last week: Panama 45, Canadian 6; Haskell 27, Casady 24.

First meeting.

Haskell is 3-1 at home this season.

 

Webbers Falls at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers 4-2, 0-1 B-5; Midway 3-3, 0-1.

Last week: Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6; Quinton 46, Midway 0.

Last meeting: Midway 58, Webbers Falls 8 (2019).

Series record: Midway leads, 13-9.

Midway has won the last four meetings. Midway was shutout for the first time in 39 games last week.

 

Porum at B No. 4 Dewar

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porum 3-3, 0-1 B-5; Dewar 5-0, 1-0.

Last week: Caddo 48, Porum 0; Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6.

Last meeting: Dewar 83, Porum 6 (2021).

Series record: Dewar leads, 8-2.

Dewar has won the last eight meetings.

 

Porter, bye

Compiled by Tommy Cobb

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video