All Thursday
Tahlequah at 6A No. 3 Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org, NFHS Network; YurView Cox
Records: Tahlequah 2-4, 1-2 6AII-1; Muskogee 6-0, 3-0.
Last week: Washington 47, Tahlequah 0; Muskogee 66, U.S. Grant 0.
Last meeting: Muskogee 43, Tahlequah 6 (2007).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 18-5-1.
Roughers seeking first 7-0 start since 1980. Muskogee has scored 60+ points in consecutive games for the first time since 2016. Highest AP ranking for a Rougher team since 2019.
Hilldale at Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Hilldale 4-2, 2-1 4A-4; Sallisaw 0-6, 0-3.
Last week: Poteau 30, Hilldale 7; Broken Bow 55, Sallisaw 13.
Last meeting: Hilldale 56, Sallisaw 13 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 8-8.
Hilldale has won five of the last six meetings. Hilldale is 8-2 in its last ten road games.
Fort Gibson at Madill
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Fort Gibson 0-6, 0-3 4A-4; Madill 2-4, 0-3.
Last week: Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33; Ada 47, Madill 14.
First meeting.
Tigers scored a season high 33 points last week. Fort Gibson is 0-6 for the first time since 2007.
Cleveland at 4A No. 8 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Cleveland 0-6, 0-3 4A-3; Wagoner 3-3, 2-1.
Last week: Cleveland forfeited to McLain; Cushing 42, Wagoner 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14 (2021).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 9-2.
Wagoner has won the last nine meetings. Wagoner has outscored Cleveland by an average of 50-8 in its last four meetings.
Locust Grove at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Locust Grove 1-5, 0-2 3A-3; Checotah 2-5, 0-3.
Last week: Berryhill 70, Locust Grove 6; Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0.
Last meeting: Checotah 60, Locust Grove 32 (2021).
Series record: Checotah leads, 4-3.
Only second home game for the Wildcats this season. Checotah is giving up 41.3 points per game, the third most in Class 3A.
Warner at Keys
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: Billy Country 96.3 FM, AM 1350 in Tahlequah & 93.3
Records: Warner 5-1, 2-1 2A-5; Keys 0-6, 0-3.
Last week: Warner 33, Henryetta 30; Sequoyah 42, Keys 21.
Last meeting: Keys 43, Warner 13 (2005).
Series record: Keys leads, 2-0.
Warner has won six straight road games. The 30 points given up last week were the most in an Eagle victory since a 44-36 win over Pocola in 2017.
Antlers at 2A No. 5 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Antlers 2-4, 1-2 2A-6; Eufaula 5-1, 3-0.
Last week: Hugo 59, Antlers 12; Eufaula 63, Wilburton 14.
Last meeting: Eufaula 42, Antlers 8 (2021).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 9-0.
Eufaula is fourth in Class 2A in scoring offense averaging 46.3 points.
Central Sallisaw at A No. 1 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Central 4-2, 2-1 A-8; Gore 6-0, 2-0.
Last week: Central 42, Porter 14; Gore 61, Pocola 12.
Last meeting: Gore 61, Central 6 (2021).
Series record: Tied, 8-8.
Gore has won 31 straight regular season games. This week’s No. 1 ranking is the first ever for a Gore team.
Canadian at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Canadian 0-6, 0-3; Haskell 3-3, 1-1.
Last week: Panama 45, Canadian 6; Haskell 27, Casady 24.
First meeting.
Haskell is 3-1 at home this season.
Webbers Falls at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers 4-2, 0-1 B-5; Midway 3-3, 0-1.
Last week: Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6; Quinton 46, Midway 0.
Last meeting: Midway 58, Webbers Falls 8 (2019).
Series record: Midway leads, 13-9.
Midway has won the last four meetings. Midway was shutout for the first time in 39 games last week.
Porum at B No. 4 Dewar
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 3-3, 0-1 B-5; Dewar 5-0, 1-0.
Last week: Caddo 48, Porum 0; Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6.
Last meeting: Dewar 83, Porum 6 (2021).
Series record: Dewar leads, 8-2.
Dewar has won the last eight meetings.
Porter, bye
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
