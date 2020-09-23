6A-II-2
Putnam West at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Putnam West 0-3, Muskogee 0-3.
Last week: Putnam North 47, Putnam West 0; Coweta 42, Muskogee 21.
Last meeting: Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 4-0.
Notes: A decision will come at noon Friday about the status of this game. Putnam City Schools restrict teams from traveling to counties where the COVID count puts it in an Orange 2 Level or higher. Muskogee’s four wins have come by an average score of 47-12. Muskogee is 0-3 for the first time since 2015. The last 0-4 start for a Rougher team was 2013.
4A-4
No. 9 Hilldale at No. 4 Poteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 3-0, Poteau 1-2.
Last week: Hilldale 27, Atoka 7; Poteau did not play.
Last meeting: Poteau 48, Hilldale 0 (2019).
Series record: Poteau leads, 9-7.
Notes: Poteau has won the last two meetings. After losing to Kelley (28-7) and Shiloh Christian (34-28) to start the season, Poteau won its first game two weeks ago against Alma, Ark. (47-10).
Muldrow at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Muldrow 0-2, Fort Gibson 3-0.
Last week: Spiro 27, Muldrow 0; Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6 (2019).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 17-16.
Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last seven meetings. Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
4A-3
No. 1 Wagoner at Cleveland
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 3-0, Cleveland 3-0.
Last week: Wagoner 52, Sperry 0; Cleveland 42, Classen 24.
Last meeting: Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 7-2.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last seven meetings. Last week’s 52-point win was the biggest regular-season non-district win for a Bulldog teams since a 58-6 win over Roland in 1987.
3A-3
Webster at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webster 0-1, Checotah 1-2.
Last week: Morris 59, Webster 19; Eufaula 19, Checotah 12.
Last meeting: Checotah 63, Webster 6 (2019).
Series record: Checotah leads, 2-0.
Notes: Checotah has won both meetings by a combined score 126-6. Checotah has lost back to back games for the first time since 2017.
2A-6
Hartshorne at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Hartshorne 0-3, Eufaula 1-2.
Last week: McLoud 34, Hartshorne 33; Eufaula 19, Checotah 12.
Last meeting: Eufaula 40, Hartshorne 6 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 32-27-2.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last four meetings and ten of the last 11.
2A-7
Kiefer at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Kiefer 1-2, Haskell 0-1.
Last week: Kiefer 19, Keys 14; Haskell did not play.
Last meeting: Kiefer 46, Haskell 20 (2019).
Series record: Haskell leads, 5-3.
Notes: Kiefer has won the last two meetings. Haskell has not played since a 38-0 loss to Sequoyah-Claremore in week one.
A-8
No. 6 Gore at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: bravadowireless.com/broadcasts
Records: Gore 1-0, Warner 2-1.
Last week: Gore 34, Panama 12; Warner 26, Chouteau 7.
Last meeting: Gore 21, Warner 6 (2019).
Series record: Gore leads, 23-19.
Notes: Gore has won the last three meetings, Warner won the previous three. Warner’s 2-1 start is its best since starting the 2012 season 3-0.
C-4
Bowlegs at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Bowlegs 2-1, Midway 3-0.
Last week: Bowlegs 62, Life Christian 6; Midway 62, Gans 12.
Last meeting: Midway 54, Bowlegs 0 (2019).
Series record: Midway leads, 8-1.
Notes: Midway has won the last eight meetings by an average score of 55-4. The last two have been by shutout.
Class B (non-district)
Arkoma at Porum
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Arkoma 2-1, Porum 1-2.
Last week: Arkoma 32, Quinton 24; Hollis 52, Porum 0.
Last meeting: Arkoma 40, Porum 8 (2019).
Series record: Arkoma leads, 14-5.
Notes: Arkoma has won three of the last four meetings.
Webbers Falls at Cave Springs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 3-0, Cave Springs 0-3.
Last week: Webbers Falls 44, Oaks 14; Cave Springs did not play.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 28, Cave Springs 12 (2015).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 3-1.
Notes: Webbers Falls is 3-0 for the first time since 2012, also its last 4-0 start.
Cancelled due to COVID
Porter at Talihina
—Tommy Cobb
