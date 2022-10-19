THURSDAY
Ada at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Ada 5-2, 3-1 4A-4; Fort Gibson 0-7, 0-4.
Last week: Madill 58, Fort Gibson 27; Ada 55, Stilwell 0.
First meeting.
First time since 2010 a Tiger team has given up 50-plus points in back-to-back games. Fort Gibson is 3-7 in its last 10 home games.
Porter at Canadian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-4, 0-3 A-8; Canadian 0-7, 0-4.
Last week: Porter did not play. Haskell 47, Canadian 14.
Last meeting: Porter 41, Canadian 14 (2021).
Series record: Porter leads, 2-0.
Third straight road game for the Pirates. Porter averaged 29 points in its first four games but have combined for a total of 14 in its last two.
Porum at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 3-4, 0-2 B-5; Webbers Falls 5-2, 1-1.
Last week: Dewar 56, Porum 6; Webbers won by forfeit over Midway.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 48, Porum 0 (2021).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 19-14.
Webbers Falls has won the last two meetings after dropping the previous four.
FRIDAY
6A No. 3 Muskogee at No. 5 Washington
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Radio: KTFX 101.7FM. Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 7-0, 4-0 6AII-1; Washington 4-3, 3-1.
Last week: Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13; Washington 80, U.S. Grant 0.
Last meeting: Washington 54, Muskogee 21 (2021).
Series record: Washington leads, 14-9.
Muskogee’s 47.6 scoring average through seven games is the most ever for a Rougher team. This is the 11th meeting in which both teams are ranked with Muskogee holding a 6-4 edge.
4A No. 3 Broken Bow at No. 10 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Broken Bow 6-1, 4-0 4A-4; Hilldale 5-2, 3-1.
Last week: Broken Bow 28, Poteau 14; Hilldale 49, Sallisaw 0.
Last meeting: Broken Bow 38, Hilldale 31 (2021).
Series record: Broken Bow leads, 10-5.
Hilldale has won five straight home games since a home loss to Broken Bow last year. Hilldale is fourth in scoring offense In Class 4A averaging 35 points, Broken Bow is fifth with 34.
McLain at 4A No. 9 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Wagonertv.com.
Records: McLain 3-4, 2-2 4A-3; Wagoner 4-3, 3-1.
Last week: Cushing 63, McLain 8; Wagoner 56, Cleveland 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 55, McLain 0 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 11-3-1.
Wagoner has won the last 10 meetings by an average score of 49-6. Wagoner is third in scoring defense in Class 4A giving up just under 12 points. The Bulldogs have shut out three opponents.
Checotah at Berryhill
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 3-5, 1-3 3A-3; Berryhill 3-3, 2-1.
Last week: Checotah 39, Locust Grove 32; Berryhill did not play.
Last meeting: Berryhill 51, Checotah 14 (2017).
Series record: Berryhill leads, 2-0.
Both meetings came in the first round of the playoffs. Berryhill won the first in 2009 (26-0). Final road game for the Wildcats who are 2-4 away from home.
2A No. 5 Prague at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Prague 7-0, 4-0 2A-5; Warner 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Prague 60, Sequoyah 6; Warner 50, Keys 6.
First meeting.
Warner is 8-2 in its last 10 home games. Prague is second in Class 2A in scoring offense averaging 49.6 points and third in scoring defense giving up just under 10.
Valliant at 2A No. 4 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Valliant 2-5, 2-2 2A-6; Eufaula 6-1, 4-0.
Last week: Valliant 41, Wilburton 28; Eufaula 58, Antlers 12.
Last meeting: Eufaula 49, Valliant 0 (2021).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 11-4.
Eufaula has won the last nine meetings – the last six by an average score of 45-5.
Panama at A No. 2 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Panama 5-2, 3-0 A-8; Gore 7-0, 3-0.
Last week: Panama 30, Pocola 28; Gore 65, Central Sallisaw 0.
Last meeting: Gore 56, Panama 6 (2021).
Series record: Panama leads, 16-14.
Gore is first in Class A in scoring offense and defense outscoring its opponents by an average of 58-5. The Pirates have shut out five opponents – the most since 1995.
Haskell at Pocola
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 4-3, 2-1 A-8; Pocola 4-4, 2-2.
Last week: Haskell 47, Canadian 14; Panama 30, Pocola 28.
Last meeting: Haskell 28, Pocola 0 (1987).
Series record: Haskell leads, 2-0.
Brannon Westmoreland set a school record for touchdown passes in a game with five in last week’s win over Canadian.
Caddo at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Caddo 4-2, 1-1 B-5; Midway 3-4, 0-2.
Last week: Quinton 62, Caddo 34; Midway forfeited to Webbers Falls.
Last meeting: Midway 52, Caddo 44 (2003).
Series record: Midway leads, 2-0.
After averaging nearly 54 points in its first four games, Midway has scored just 16 total in its last three.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
