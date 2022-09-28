Thursday
Porum at Cave Springs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 2-2, Cave Springs 1-3.
Last week: Porum 52, Gans 6; Webbers Falls 49, Cave Springs 0.
Last meeting: Cave Springs 30, Porum 8 (2021).
Series record: Porum leads, 8-6.
Porum has won three of the last four meetings. Panthers have scored 50 or more points twice for the first time since 2013.
Friday
Putnam West at 6AII No. 4 Muskogee (HC)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org, NFHS Network
Records: Putnam West 2-2, 0-1 6AII-1; Muskogee 4-0, 1-0.
Last week: Tahlequah 27, Putnam West 6; Muskogee 48, Sand Springs 26.
Last meeting: Muskogee 42, Putnam West 12 (2021).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 5-0.
Muskogee is 4-0 for the first time since 2019. Putnam West started 2-0 with wins over Western Heights (48-0) and Putnam North (29-21 OT).
Ada at 4A No. 9 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Ada 3-1, 1-0 4A-4; Hilldale 3-1, 1-0.
Last week: Ada 48, Sallisaw 0; Hilldale 51, Stilwell 25.
Last meeting: Ada 50, Hilldale 10 (1995).
Series record: Ada leads, 2-0.
Hilldale is second in Class 4A in scoring averaging over 41 points. Ada’s only loss came against Class 5A No. 1 McAlester (34-0).
4A No. 7 Broken Bow at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Broken Bow 3-1, 1-0; Fort Gibson 0-4, 0-1.
Last week: Broken Bow 34, Madill 33; Poteau 44, Fort Gibson 7.
Last meeting: Broken Bow 37, Fort Gibson 24 (2021).
Series record: Broken Bow leads, 14-10.
Broken Bow has won the last two meetings. Tigers face their third ranked opponent.
Oologah at 4A No. 5 Wagoner (HC)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Oologah 2-2, 1-0 4A-3; Wagoner 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Wagoner 66, Skiatook 0; Oologah 48, Cleveland 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 52, Oologah 0 (2021).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 18-5.
Wagoner has won the last three meetings. Wagoner has shutout Oologah 100-0 in the last two contests.
Seminole at Checotah (HC)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Seminole 2-3, 0-1 3A-3; Checotah 2-3, 0-1.
Last week: Stigler 34, Seminole 8; Muldrow 28, Checotah 13.
Last meeting: Seminole 39, Checotah 35 (2021).
Series record: Seminole leads, 7-2.
This is Checotah’s first home game of the season as the others came waiting for the installation of the new artificial turf at Ray Grandstaff Stadium. Seminole has won the last two meetings. The last five meetings have been decided by eight points or less.
Warner at Okemah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 3-1, 0-1 2A-5; Okemah 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Vian 44, Warner 14; Okemah 42, Sequoyah 26.
Last meeting: Warner 16, Okemah 6 (1997).
Series record: Okemah leads, 3-1.
Last scheduled meeting was in the second round of 2020 playoffs. Okemah could not play due to Covid.
Heavener at 2A No. 3 Eufaula (HC)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Heavener 1-3, 0-1 2A-6; Eufaula 3-1, 1-0.
Last week: Valliant 32, Heavener 21; Eufaula 48, Spiro 13.
Last meeting: Eufaula 49, Heavener 14 (2021).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 19-7.
Eufaula has won the last seven meetings and 19 of the last 20. Eufaula equals its highest AP ranking since the final week of 2005.
Canadian at A No. 2 Gore (HC)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Canadian 0-4, 0-1 A-8; Gore 4-0, 0-0.
Last week: Pocola 54, Canadian 6; Gore did not play.
Last meeting: Gore 67, Canadian 0 (2021).
Series record: Gore leads, 4-0.
Gore is second in Class A in scoring offense averaging over 53 points and second in scoring defense giving up just over five points.
Porter at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: 2-2, 0-1A -8; Haskell 1-3, 0-1.
Last week: Panama 45, Porter 21; Central Sallisaw 22, Haskell 19.
Last meeting: Haskell 40, Porter 0 (2021).
Series record: Haskell leads, 11-1.
Porter’s only win in the series came in 1924 (15-0). Porter has scored 116 points through its first four games, the most since 2009.
Depew at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Depew 0-4, Midway 3-1.
Last week: Yale 34, Depew 16; Midway did not play.
Last meeting: Depew 46, Midway 0 (2017).
Series record: Tied, 2-2.
Depew has won the last two meetings. Midway is averaging over 53 points on offense.
Idle: Webbers Falls
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
