OKLAHOMA CITY — Put this on in the when it rains it pours department.
Already down two key starters before the opening kickoff, one more key starter went down early in the game and despite good effort the Muskogee Roughers could not overcome the inexperience factor in the skill positions and fell to the Fighting Irish of Bishop McGuinness 20-13 in the season opener for both teams at a toasty Connelly Field Friday night.
With OSU commit Ty Williams out with a hamstring pull and linebacker Darian Davis, the second-leading tackler from last year gone with a shoulder injury before Muskogee hit the field, the Roughers lost running back/defensive back Caleb Webb to a knee injury early in the game.
Meanwhile the Irish featured third-year starting quarterback Luke Tarman, who kept the Muskogee defense off balance until he too went out due to injury in the third quarter.
So with junior Walker Eaton at quarterback, the Roughers used the running of Isaiah Givens and Brandon Tolbert plus the speed of senior Rahiem Payne to keep the game close.
“I know at one point we had three freshmen on defense along with two sophomores and several inexperienced players,” said Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins. “Tarman is just a excellent back who made us miss so many times. But I still feel like we had our chances to win, so it was very frustrating.”
The Irish took the opening kickoff and with Tarman doing most of the damage moved down to the Rougher 1-yard line. But back-to-back procedure calls moved the Irish back and they were unable to convert on a fourth-and-goal.
The teams exchanged possessions before Muskogee drew first blood.
From his own 21-yard line Eaton dropped back to pass and found a streaking Payne on a post route down the middle and the speedy receiver took it all the way to the one-yard line where Given took it in one play later to give the Roughers a 6-0 lead after the extra point failed.
But McGuinness took only 22 seconds to tie things as Tarman passed 35 yards to Cole Limber to the Muskogee 20 and on the next play, Tarman threw 21 yards to Graham Tawwater.
Following a Rougher punt, Tarman engineered a 64 yard drive in eight plays, taking it himself the final four yards. A failed two-point conversion try left McGuinness on top 12-6.
Then, after Muskogee went three and out, McGuinness started at their 41-yard line and on first down, corner back T.K. Thompson knocked the ball loose from Tarman and the Roughers took over at their 43. Two plays later Eaton and Payne hooked up again for a 48-yard score with just 41 seconds left in the half. Skyler Onebear added the extra point to give Muskogee a 13-12 halftime advantage.
After a Rougher three-and-out to open the second half, the Irish marched 51 yards in just three plays with Tarman scoring on a nifty 18 yards run and then adding the two-point conversion to make it 20-13. That would be the last action Tarman would see on the night.
The rest of the game was a defensive struggle as the Roughers were only able to muster 65 yards of offense while the Irish, operating without Tarman, had just 37 yards the rest of the game.
Givens was the leading ground gainer for Muskogee with 12 carries for 107 yards mostly in the first half, but was limited to primarily defensive duties after Webb went down with his injury.
“We knew going in that we were going to be somewhat limited on offense. Walker did a good job but he’s just more limited in his abilities than Ty (Williams)," said Watkins. “We know we would have beaten these guys by 20 with all of our people healthy, but I just really thought we had our chances to win anyway. We’ll just have to regroup and get ready for a talented team next week."
Williams may not return until the start of district play. Davis is out for the season. Webb will be evaluated.
The Roughers travel to Bentonville, Ark., next week to take on Bentonville West. They play in a nationally televised game Saturday at Broken Arrow.
MCGUINNESS 20, MUSKOGEE 13
Muskogee 0 13 0 0 —13
McGuinness 0 12 8 0 —20
Scoring summary
Second quarter
MHS-Isaiah Givens 1 run (kick failed), 9:44
BMHS-Luke Tarman 21pass to Graham Tawwater (kick failed), 9:22
BMHS-Tarman 4 run (conversion failed), 3:36
MHS-Walker Eaton 48 pass to Rahiem Payne (Skyler Onebear kick), :41
Third quarter
BMHS-Tarman 18 run (Tarman run), 9:21
TEAM STATS
MHS BMHS
First Downs 10 18
Rushes-yards 37-115 43-230
Passing yards 143 61
Passes (CAI) 3-9-0 3-12-0
Punts-Avg 6-32 2-14
Penalties-yards 12-71 6-55
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING-MHS Givens 12-107; BMHS-Tarman 13-109
PASSING-MHS Eaton 3-9/143; BMHS Tarman 3-12-61
RECEIVING-MHS Payne 2-127; BMHS Limber 1-35
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.