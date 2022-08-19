BIXBY — With a week to go before the season kicks off, the Muskogee Roughers showed that there’s still work to be done as they fell 13-0 to Broken Arrow in a controlled 20-minute scrimmage Friday night at Lee Snyder Stadium.
The Roughers started summer ball with high expectations on offense with the return of sophomore quarterback Jamarian “Bird” Ficklin and a host of talented receivers led by senior Jayden Bell, while the defense is retooling after a season where they averaged giving up over 40 points a game.
After a session of round-robin action where the teams rotated offenses and defenses against various opponents, the Roughers and Tigers were the first up in the main event.
Broken Arrow, a Class 6AI semifinalist last year, was on offense first and picked up three first downs on their way to the Muskogee 33-yard line. The Rougher defense rallied to force a fourth-and-one at the 24 but were called for an illegal substitution moving the ball to the Rougher 12 and keeping the Tiger drive alive. Four plays later Broken Arrow scored the only touchdown of the game capping a 75 yard, 15 play drive all on the ground that took over half of the time in the 10-minute first half.
The Roughers’ first possession netted one first down on a pass from Ficklin to Bell but stalled forcing a Ficklin punt that was shanked and then rolled backwards resulting in a minus 12 yards, giving the Tigers the ball at the Muskogee 25.
Muskogee’s defense held tough with the help of a four-yard tackle for loss by senior Deshawn Smith and Broken Arrow was forced to settle for a 40-yard field goal making it 10-0.
With time running down in the half, the Roughers offense made its best showing of the evening picking up five first downs with Ficklin connecting on three key passes and a nice 17-yard run by Brandon Tolbert to move to the Tiger 15-yard line. But Ficklin misfired on three passes and the clock ran out.
The Roughers went three-and-out on their three possessions of the second half while Broken Arrow, on a short field, moved from the Muskogee 40 to the 12-yard line before stalling out and settling for a 30-yard field goal.
“We’ll have a better evaluation of tonight after we look at the film but on defense, we kept the ball in front of us but we didn’t do a real good job up front of stopping the run though Broken Arrow’s big offensive line played a role in that as well,” said Roughers head coach Travis Hill.
“But I think it drove home to our kids that what we’ve been preaching to them came true tonight and maybe we’ll get a little more reaction when we talk about it now.
It was on offense where his disappointment showed.
“I was a little disappointed to be honest. We were a little sloppy and that’s not like us, so we’ll go to the toolbox and work some things out before next week,” he said.
Statistically, the Roughers had 79 yards of offense. Ficklin was 7-of-16 passing for 63 yards while the running game netted just 16 yards on eight carries. However, with the officials using a quick whistle to stop action when the quarterbacks got outside the pocket or downfield to prevent injuries, it short-circuited some of Ficklin’s scrambling ability. Broken Arrow tallied 131 yards of offense, most of it on the ground, against the Rougher defense.
While it was hard to find much to get excited about for Rougher fans, there was a true silver lining for Muskogee.
“Probably the best thing about tonight was that we didn’t get anyone hurt. Last year at this time we got three starters injured that kept them out for several weeks and really hampered our season,” said Hill.
The Roughers open the season next Friday night on the road at Enid.
