Thursday
Class B
Cave Springs at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Cave Springs 0-9, Webbers Falls 6-4.
Last week: Cave Springs did not play; Webbers Falls 40, Weleetka 14.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 66, Cave Springs 16 (2020).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 4-1.
Notes: First winning season for the Warriors since 2015. Webbers Falls last home playoff win came in 1999 against Deer Creek-Lamont (44-14).
Friday
Class 6A
Muskogee at No. 3 Midwest City
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-6, Midwest City 6-2.
Last week: Muskogee did not play; Midwest did not play.
Last meeting: Muskogee 19, Midwest City 12 (2019).
Series record: Midwest City leads, 5-2.
Notes: The first three meetings were playoff contests all won by Midwest City - first round in 1977 (22-20), 1985 Class 5A championship (40-36), and 1994 semifinal (31-14). Fifth straight playoff appearance for the Roughers.
Class 4A
Miami at No. 6 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Miami 0-9, Hilldale 9-1.
Last week: Grove 31, Miami 13; Hilldale 39, Fort Gibson 20.
Last meeting: Hilldale 68, Miami 8 (2017).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-0.
Notes: Hilldale has won both meetings by a total of 135-14. Hilldale has won four straight first round games. Miami is making its first playoff appearance since 2004. That year the Wardogs lost to Hilldale in the first round 21-20 in overtime.
Fort Gibson at Skiatook
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 6-4, Skiatook 5-3.
Last week: Hilldale 39, Fort Gibson 20; Wagoner 49, Skiatook 7.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 42, Skiatook 7 (1999).
Series record: Skiatook leads, 2-1.
Notes: Fort Gibson is making its fourth straight playoff appearance. The Tigers last first round win came in 2014. Skiatook has won seven straight home playoff games.
Class 3A
Inola at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Inola 4-5, Checotah 4-5.
Last week: Holland Hall 56, Inola 0; Checotah 60, Locust Grove 8.
Last meeting: Checotah 47, Inola 11 (2011).
Series record: Checotah leads, 5-3.
Notes: Checotah is 11-5 all-time in home playoff games. The Wildcats scored a season-high last week. Inola is seeking its first playoff win since 1994.
Class A
Savanna at Warner
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Savanna 2-6, Warner 6-4.
Last week: Wewoka 66, Savanna 7; Warner 26, Porter 0.
Last meeting: Warner 37, Savanna 0 (2020).
Series record: Savanna leads, 13-6.
Notes: First home playoff game for Warner since 2012. Warner has its first 6-win season since 2013. The Eagle defense has allowed just six points in their last three games.
Porter at Allen
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-6, Allen 5-5.
Last week: Warner 26, Porter 0; Konawa 49, Allen 14.
First meeting.
Notes: Porter is making its first playoff appearance since 2017 and 12th overall. Porter is 0-8 in road playoff games. Porter is giving up 24 points per game - its fewest since 2015. Allen is seeking its first playoff win since a 42-0 win over Hulbert in 1999.
Class B
Porum at Arkoma
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Porum 2-8, Arkoma 5-2.
Last week: Wetumka 50, Porum 2; Arkoma did not play.
Last meeting: Arkoma 47, Porum 0 (2020).
Series record: Arkoma leads, 15-5.
Notes: Arkoma has won five of the last six meetings. Porum is making just its third playoff appearance. Arkoma is 2-12 all-time in the playoffs.
Byes: Wagoner, Eufaula, Gore, Midway
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
