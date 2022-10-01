GORE 61, CANADIAN 0 — No information received. The Pirates moved to 5-0 and 1-0 in A-8. Canadian is winless at 0-5 and 0-2.
WARNER 35, OKEMAH 0 — Jace Jackson connected with Braden Terrell on two TD passes, the longest for 89 yards. Preston Cannon had two TD runs for Warner (4-1, 1-1 2A-5) of one yard and 72 yards.
EUFAULA 47, HEAVENER 13 — Luke Adcock completed 10 of 18 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kaden Rice, who had four catches for 121 yards. Adcock also had 10 rushes for 128 yards for the Ironheads (4-1, 2-0 2A-6).
HASKELL 50, PORTER 0 — The Haymakers evened their District A-8 record to 1-1, 2-3 overall. Brannon Westmoreland had two rushing touchdowns and four passing TDs. Two of his tosses went to Lucas King for 40 and 51 yards and the other two were to Lane Mann for 52 and 55 yards. Mann also have an interception return for a score.
Porter fell to 2-3 on the season, 0-2 in A-8. No stats were reported.
DEPEW 50, MIDWAY 16 — The Chargers fell to 3-2 in a stunner against previously winless Depew (1-4). No other information received.
— Staff
