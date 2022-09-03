GORE 47, KEYS 0 — Noah Cooper was 6-of-6 for 140 yards passing and four touchdowns, two to Liam Edwards covering 52 yards. Gunner Dozier had 13 yards rushing and a touchdown and Jackson Duke had 69 yards rushing and a touchdown. Gore is 2-0 on the year.
WARNER 49, SAVANNA 0 — Warner rolled to a win in interim head coach Cooper Mitchell’s first win, coming in the Eagles’ season opener and just after John Williams was released as head coach. Jace Jackson passed for three touchdowns, one each to Ty Vinson for 30 yards, Brayden Terrell for 39 and a 8-yarder to Keedon Mosely. Preston Cannon TD run of 3 and 30 yards, and Julian Hensley added a 45-yard rush for a score. Cannon also had a scoop-and-score off Easton Girty’s forced fumble. Carson Park had a sack for a safety. John Hart, Warner’s Sports Information Director, confirmed the change Friday after superintendent David Vinson responded by text saying only “It is a personnel matter and out of respect for our employee I have no comment at this time.”
WEBBERS FALLS 78, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 55 — Maddux Shelby rushed for 256 yards on 24 carries and scored seven touchdowns as the Warriors (1-1) outlasted Wesleyan Christian in a wild offensive show. The Warriors trailed 48-24 after one quarter, rallied to tie it after three at 48, then outscored Wesleyan 30-7 in the fourth quarter. Zane Nolan had two touchdowns rushing and 175 yards on nine carries.
HASKELL 36, CANEY VALLEY 23 —Brannon Westmoreland put the Haymakers on his shoulders in the win on Friday. He ran for three touchdowns of one yard, five yards and 12 yards while throwing two TD passes to Lane Mann of 26 yards and 70 yards.
CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 63, CHECOTAH 18 — The Wildcats fell behind by 30 points at halftime in their season opener. Kreed Hall had one rushing touchdown while Elijah had two receiving scores.
ARKOMA 44, MIDWAY 28 — The Chargers fell to 1-1 with the loss. Tristen Wolfe had three receptions for 121 yards and three TDs, GerVon Washington completed 4-of-8 passes for 121 yards and the TDs to Washington while rushing for 182 yards on 21 carries and one score.
PORUM 54, S. COFFEYVILLE 0 — The Panthers rolled to a season-opening win behind a 1-2 scoring punch. Seth Brown ran for three first-half touchdowns on runs of 10, 40 and 50 yards and threw a short touchdown toss to J.R. Robinson for a 28-6 halftime lead. Gage Scarberry took over from there, second-half touchdowns on runs of 40, 42, 36, 30 and 15 yards.
MOUNDS 36, PORTER 27 —Camden had one rushing and one receiving touchdowns for the Pirates. Luke Brewer had a rushing TD and Brayden Israel had a rushing and passing touchdown
— Staff
