WAGONER 58, MCLAIN 6 — The Bulldogs rolled up 448 yards of offense on Friday. Kale Charboneau completed 11 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards and two more touchdowns. Braylan Roberson carried the ball eight times for Wagoner (5-3, 4-1 District 4A-3) for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
GORE 62, PANAMA 0 — Gore remained unbeaten in amassing 568 yards of offense, led by Gunner Dozier’s 388 yards on 14 carries and five touchdowns, and in doing so kept control of the top spot in District A-8.
Noah Cooper was 7-of-9 for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Liam Edwards had three catches for 57 yards, two of those going for scores.
The Pirates (8-0, 4-0) can clinch the district title with a win against Haskell next week.
EUFAULA 56, VALLIANT 7— The 2A No. 4 Ironheads dominate in remaining unbeaten in District 2A-6 (5-0) while improving to 7-1 overall. Gavin Watkins had six rushes for 91 yards, Luke Adcock completed 11 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Kaden Bumgarner caught four passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
PORTER 48, CANADIAN 18 — Camden Price rushed for 151 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Pirates (3-4, 1-3 A-8), keeping Canadian winless in eight games. Bradyn Israel threw for two touchdowns, one each to Billy Wisely and Dominic Springsted and ran for two more. Springsted, Israel and Bryar Rich each had an interception.
POCOLA 54, HASKELL 14 — Brannon Westmoreland threw touchdown passes to Lane Mann and Lucas King, but the Haymakers (4-4, 2-2 A-8) were dealt a blow to any shot at winning the district with a win against Gore next week. Pocola is 5-4 and 3-2.
BERRYHILL 63, CHECOTAH 36 — The Wildcats fell to 3-6 and 2-4 in 3A-3. Berryhill is 4-3 and 3-1. Jacob Jones was 22-of-40 for 427 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted twice. Elijah Thomas had eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, Jaydin Bray 7 for 121 and a touchdown, and Bronson Bouher 4 for 114 and a touchdown.
CADDO 50, MIDWAY 0 — Midway fell to 3-5 and 0-3 in B-5. No other information available.
