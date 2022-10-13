GORE 65, SALLISAW CENTRAL 0 — Gunner Dozier had nine carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns while Noah Cooper had five carries for 119 yards and three scores as the No. 1 Pirates (7-0, 3-0 A-8) remained undefeated. Cooper also threw a 57-yard TD pass and Christian O’Connor had a 55 yard interception for a score.
WAGONER 56, CLEVELAND 0 — Gabe Rodriguez scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-1 District 4A-3), two receiving of 18 and 12 yards and a 39-yard interception return. Trenton Edwards has three carries for 54 yards including a 30-yard run for a touchdown while the defense scored four touchdowns.
CHECOTAH 39, LOCUST GROVE 32 — The Wildcats improve to 3-5 overall, recording their first win in District 3A-3 (1-3) this season. Jacob Jones completed 15 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, Elijah Thomas caught seven passes for 109 yards and two scores, Bronson Bouher had three catches for 68 yards and a TD and Kreed Hall had 16 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
Warner 50, KEYS 6 — Preston Cannon had 24 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Eagles (6-1, 3-1 2A-5). Jace Jackson had 11 carries for 64 yards and a score and threw two touchdown passes of 20 yards each, both going to Lubbock drake who also had a pic six. Branden Terrell returned a punt 36 yards for a TD.
EUFAULA 58, ANTLERS 12 — Luke Adcock continued to carry the Ironheads on his back, completing 11 of 13 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. J. Ellen had six carries for 113 yards and two scores for Eufaula (6-1, 4-0 2A-6) and Brett Pippenger had three catches for 56 yards and two scores.
HASKELL 47, CANADIAN 14 — Brannon Westmoreland tossed five touchdown passes to lead the Haymakers (4-3, 2-1 A-8). Dylan Ozinga had a 62-yard catch, Lucas King hauled in two for 52 and 16 yards, Lane Mann caught a 51-yarder and Tomas Graber pulled in a 22 yarder. P.J. Faul had a fumble recovery for a score and Briley Love had a 31-yard TD run.
MIDWAY AT WEBBERS FALLS — The Chargers had to forfeit to the Warriors because of an insufficient amount of eligible players. Webbers Falls is now 1-1 in District B-5, 5-2 overall while Midway is 0-2 in district, 3-4 for the season. The Warriors receive the full 15 points towards district tiebreaker.
No. 1 DEWAR 56, PORUM 6 — Seth Brown completed 10 passes for 126 yards and a score for the Panthers (3-4, 0-2 B-5). Gage Scarberry caught the pass for 25 yards.
— Staff
