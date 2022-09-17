MIDWAY 56, GANS 8 — Tristen Wolfe had a trifecta with a rushing touchdown, a receiving TD and a scoop and score recovery for a touchdown for the Chargers. Gervon Washington had 148 yards rushing for Midway (3-1) with three TDs and one passing TD.
GORE 54, SAVANNA 0 — Gunner Dozier had five carries for 89 yards rushing and scored three times, once on defense on a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Pirates (4-0) led 41-0 at the half and notched their third shutout in four outings. Noah Cooper connected with Liam Edwards on an 18-yard touchdown pass and was 3-of-4 for 61 yards.
WEBBERS FALLS 46, OAKS 16 — Maddux Shelby scored four touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards, including a long of 53. Blaize Herriman added a 62-yard touchdown run and Dylan Young added another of 61 yards for the Warriors (3-1).
PORTER 41, WYANDOTTE 0 — Camden Price had 225 yards rushing with four touchdowns and one interception on defense for the Pirates. Natalie Perry-Hunter was five for five on extra points and was named Homecoming Queen for Porter.
GROVE 28, WAGONER 20 — The Bulldogs committed 18 penalties in the loss. Gabe Rodriguez had 16 carries for 96 yards and seven catches for 44 yards and recorded one touchdown for the Bulldogs (1-2). Kale Charboneau completed 14 passes with a touchdown while Logan Bloxom kicked field goals of 40 and 41 yards.
KEOTA 52, PORUM 0 — No stats available as of press time.
MORRIS 30, HASKELL 0 — No stats available as of press time.
— Staff
