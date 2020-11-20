EUFAULA 32, ANTLERS 12 — The Ironheads kept on rolling through the playoffs with the victory on Friday. Noah Alexander rushed for 64 yards with one touchdown for Eufaula (8-2), Luke Adcock completed 10 of 13 passes for 178 yards and two TDs, Nick Jones had four catches for 134 yards and two TDs, Khelil Deere had five receptions for 70 yards and a score and Trevion returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown
GORE 37, ALLEN 6 — The Pirates improve to 8-0 with the win on Friday. Gunner Dozier had touchdown-runs of 56 and 15 yards, Cain Thomas had a 25 yard TD reception, Dayne Perryman had a five yard scamper and Christian O’Connor had field goals of 29, 26 and 41 yards.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 67, WEBBERS FALLS 18 — The Warriors saw their season come to a halt with the loss on Friday, finishing with a 7-5 record.
