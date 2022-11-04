WAGONER 42, MIAMI 7 — Kale Charboneau completed 18 passes for 212 yards and had a one-yard plunge for a score to lead the Bulldogs (7-3, 6-1 4A-3). Whitt Edwards had five catches for 61 yards, including a 37-yard TD catch from Charboneau, while Alex Shieldnight hauled in a 52-yard strike. Gabe Rodriguez led all rushers with 94 yards on five carries and a 64-yard scamper. Wagoner will play winner of today’s game between Broken Bow and Ada next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Stigler 63, Checotah 34 — The Wildcats finish the season at 3-7, 1-5 in District 3A-3. Elijah Thomas had nine catches 244 yards and three TDs to lead Checotah. Jacob Jones completed 21 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Kreed Hall totaled 85 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.
Warner 32, Roland 14 — No statistics received as of press time as the Eagles finish the regular season 8-2, 5-2 in District 2A-5.
Haskell 21, Panama 20 — The Haymakers claimed the final playoff spot in District A-8 with the victory on Thursday. Haskell stopped Panama’s two-point try with 30 seconds left to seal the win. Pee Wee Jones had a 50-yard touchdown run, Tomas Graber ran one in from 35 yards out and Brannon Westmoreland had a 15-yard burst for a score, converted an extra point and converted a two-point play. Haskell will play Colcord in the first round of the playoffs.
Porum 70, Midway 30 — The Panthers finished the season with a 4-6 overall record, 2-4 in B-5 action while the Chargers end the season at 3-7, 0-6 in district. Seth Brown had 26 carries for 320 yards and nine touchdowns with four conversions. He also completed four of his six passes for 54 yards.
— Staff
