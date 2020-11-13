WARNER 49, SAVANNA 0 —The Eagles had little trouble with the Bulldogs on Friday in the play-in round of the postseason. Warner (7-4) was led by Julian Hensley with 126 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Hayden Peters had 115 yards on seven carries and King Harrison had 105 yards on nine carries and three TDs. Jace Jackson connected with Trevor Capps for two touchdown receptions while Capps hauled in an Adam Thompson for another score, finishing with 105 yards on five receptions. The Eagles travel to Okemah next week.
ALLEN 28, PORTER 21 — The Pirates lost a heart-breaker on the road, seeing their season come to a halt. Porter finishes the season at 2-7. No other information was provided as of press time.
ARKOMA 48, PORUM 0 — The Panthers’ season comes to an end, finishing with a 2-9 record. No stats were made available as of press time.
— Staff
