EUFAULA 44, ANTLERS 20 — The Ironheads (7-2, 6-0) completed their 2A-6 schedule unblemished. Noah Alexander had 133 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, Luke Adcock completed seven of 13 passes for 183 yards and two TDs and Khelil Deere had three catches for 58 yards.
MIDWAY 60, SASAKWA 40 — Geral Washington ran for one touchdown and threw for four more, two to Cole Miller, and Kanyen Lang rushed for two touchdowns and caught another as the Chargers gained the District C-4 championship with the win, finishing 9-0 and 5-0 in C-4 play. Washington Caden Miller also had a TD reception and Leslie Howard rushed for a score. They’ll host the last-seeded team from C-3 next week.
WETUMKA 50, PORUM 2 — The Panthers closed out their regular season with the loss on Friday, falling to 2-8 overall and 0-5 in B-5 action. No information received as of press time. The Panthers will face the third-place team from B-4 next week.
Cancelled due to COVID
Gore at Talihina
Haskell at Metro Christian
Muskogee at Ponca City
