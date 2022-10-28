EUFAULA 21, HUGO 0 — The 2A No. 4 Ironheads tossed a shutout and head to next week’s game against Idabel to settle the District 2A-6 title. Luke Adcock ran for 215 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns for Eufaula (8-1, 6-0) and and tossed a 29 yard TD-pass to Kaden Bumgarner.
CADDO 56, WEBBERS FALLS 8 — Blaize Herriman’s 14-yard touchdown was the lone score for the Warriors (6-3, 2-2 B-5), who took a major dent toward gaining a home game to start the postseason. Caddo and Quinton are 6-2 and 3-1. Webbers hosts Quinton next week and would the maximum 15 marginal points and Caddo to lose by the same margin to first-place Dewar. The Warriors were without their leading rusher, Maddux Shelby.
POCOLA 56, PORTER 13 — The Pirates (3-5, 1-4 A-8) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Braydn Israel scored once and had 116 yard s rushing. Billy Wisely had the other Pirate score.
WARNER 35, SEQUOYAH 14 — The Eagles (7-2, 4-2) clinched third place in District 2A-5 and will play the loser between Eufaula and Idabel in 2A-6. Jace Jackson had 12 carries for 199 yards and two TDs, Easton Girty had 15 carries for 101 yards and two scores and Jackson tosses an 18-yard TD pass to Caden Thompson.
DEWAR 15, MIDWAY 0 — The Chargers (3-6, 0-4 B-5) forfeited due to numbers. They’ll try to field eight next week when Porum is the season finale. Dewar (8-0, 4-0) clinched the district title with the win.
Week 10 schedule
Stillwater at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Miami, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Warner at Roland, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Porter at Gore, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Panama, 7 p.m.
Porum at Midway, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
