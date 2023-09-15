WAGONER 35, GROVE 14 — Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner trailed 7-6 until the 11:23 mark of the second quarter when Kale Charboneau punched the ball in from a yard out for his first of two rushing scores. After he also ran in the two-point conversion, the Bulldogs were up 14-7 and never trailed again. Charboneau finished 23-of-31 passing for 323 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards on the ground with two scores. Alex Shieldnight led Wagoner (3-0) with six receptions for 116 yards. Anthony Coleman and Mattson Swanson both had interceptions on defense. Trent Edwards hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass to put Wagoner up 6-0 in the first quarter and Swanson had a third quarter 26-yard touchdown reception.
CHECOTAH 54, EUFAULA 27 — In the 108th rendition of the McIntosh County Rivalry, Checotah broke the 55-55-1 tie and took the lead in the series on Friday night. Jacob Jones owned the air as he led the Wildcats (3-1) going 22-of-35 for 463 yards with five touchdowns. Kaden Mitchell ran wild with 112 yards on 14 attempts with one score. University of Oklahoma commit Elijah Thomas caught seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Jaydin Bray had nine catches for 122 yards and a score and Jayden Lake finished with 92 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. For Eufaula (1-2) Ledger Folsom was both leading passer and leading rusher. He was 8-of-16 for 132 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions passing, and on the ground he ran for 125 yards on 19 carries with two scores. Peter Lee added 33 yards rushing and Gavin Watkins scored a rushing touchdown. Maddox Bridges had 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
KEOTA 52, PORUM 6 — Isaiah Sallee had a 70-yard kickoff return to account for Porum’s lone score as the Panthers dropped to 2-1.
WEBBERS FALLS 53, OAKS 8 — Maddox Shelby put Webbers Falls in the lead in the first quarter with a 61-yard touchdown run. Aiden Turley expanded the lead to two scores with his second quarter 63-yard touchdown scamper. Shelby finished with three rushes for 85 yards and Turley added three rushes for 97 yards. Through the air, Shelby was 11-of-17 for 124 yards and two touchdown passes, both to his brother, Gunner Shelby.
MORRIS 69, HASKELL 7 — Dylan Ozinga threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Lucas King in the third quarter to prevent the shutout. Haskell fell to 1-2.
CHOUTEAU 30, WARNER 22 — Jace Jackson had 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the Eagles’ loss. He passed for 79 yards and was 5-of-20. Logan Collins added 67 yards on the ground on 15 carries while Ty Vinson had two catches for 64 yards and a score. Reed Pickering had 13 yards receiving, tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass and led the defense with 16 tackles. Lubbock Drake followed with 15 tackles and Austin Spradlin had 10 for Warner (1-2).
WYANDOTTE 47, PORTER 18 — No stats as of press time.
GANS 78, MIDWAY 74 — No stats as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.