BEGGS 56, HASKELL 14 — Brannon Westmoreland threw a pair of touchdown passes, one of 35 yards to Marcus Clark and a 10-yarder to Fernando Gonzalez, but the Haymakers (4-5, 3-3) fell to the No. 3 Golden Demons in 2A-7 action.
COLCORD 45, PORTER 24 — The Pirates (4-5-, 4-2 A-8) had a 17-10 halftime lead. Brandon Welch had 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception for a score.
Caden Willard was 7-of-16 for 168 yards and a pair of scores. He was intercepted twice.
WEBBERS FALLS 48, PORUM 0 — Maddux Shelby rushed for 244 yard and five touchdowns, the longest of 66 yards, in a game that was mercy-ruled in the third quarter. Zane Nolan added a 30-yard score. Stryker Chappel caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Shelby. Webbers is 6-3, 1-3 in B-5 and still alive for a playoff spot. Porum fell to 1-8 and 0-4.
EUFAULA 49, VALLIANT 0 — Luke Adcock was 6-of-6 for 201 yards and four touchdowns, two to Khelil Deere, who totaled 97 yards on the two catches for his night. Matt Clover rushed six times for 51 yards and three touchdowns to lead in that category. It all set up the Ironheads (8-1, 6-0) to decide the District 2A-8 title next week against Antlers.
WARNER 53, HULBERT 0 — Mason Jim had two touchdowns, Jace Jackson rushed for another and Adam Thompson had three scores, the longest of 29 yards, to pace the Eagles (8-1, 5-1 A-8) over the winless Riders. Thompson also threw two touchdowns, one to Callen Park of 39 yards and the other to Landon Swallow of 38. Cole Mayfield ended the scoring with a 4-yard run.
MIDWAY 70, COYLE 22 — The Chargers (6-3, 4-2 C-4) jumped to a 64-22 halftime advantage and won with one score in the third quarter in defeating Coyle (2-7, 2-4).
GORE 67, CANADIAN 0 — The No. 2 Pirates (9-0, 6-0) clinched the A-8 title, using 27 offensive plays to score 67 points. Zane Craighead was 8-of-10 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, one to Blue Steward on the first play for 60 yards.
Gunner Dozier had six carries for 64 yards and four TDs. Alex Hallum had seven carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Duke had a 9-yard touchdown Ben Kirkpatrick had an 11-yard TD, while Liam Edwards returned an interception 75 yards for a score.
–Staff
