WARNER 28, CENTRAL SALLISAW 7 — Eagles quarterback Jace Jackson had two first-half scoring runs and right before the half, connected with Julian Hensley for a passing TD and a 20-7 lead at the break. Preston Cannon’s run for a score closed out the scoring along with Hensley’s two-point conversion.
Defensively, Warner (2-0) had three interceptions — Cannon, Brayden Terrell and Lubbock Drake.
WEBBERS FALLS 54, ARKOMA 8 — Maddux Shelby led the Warriors with 184 yards rushing and 115 yards passing and totaled six touchdowns. Riley Ogg had three catches for 50 yards and two TDs for Webbers Falls (2-1).
GORE 55, MOUNDS 21 — Gore’s shutout streak came to an end, but the Pirates nonetheless dominated to go to 3-0 on the year behind Gunner Dozier, who rushed for 200 yards on 20 carries and scored five touchdowns. Noah Cooper was a dual threat at quarterback, rushing for 135 yards on 11 carries and scored once on the ground, while throwing for another score while going 5-of-9 for 126 yards, one covering 48 yards for a touchdown to Ben Kirkpatrick.
Jackson Duke had 60 yards on seven carries and another rushing score. Christian O’Connor had an interception on defense, which was up 35-7 at the half. Mounds is 1-1.
Eufaula 49, Sequoyah 14 — Luke Adcock completed 10 of 14 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Ironheads. Peter Lee had 101 yards on four carries with a TD for Eufaula (1-1), Brett Pippenger had four catches for 94 yards and two scores and Gavin Watkins had 11 carries for 59 yards
PORTER 27, HULBERT 0 — Luke Brewer led the way with 110 yards rushing while Trey’von Shine had 99 on the night as the Pirates leveled their record at 1-1. Shine along with Adrian Valdez and Bradyn Israel scored on runs while Cash Robinson connected with Bryar Rich for another. Robinson was 5-of-6 passing on the night. Valdez led the shutout effort with eight tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Hulbert is 0-2.
MIDWAY 72, BOWLEGS 36 — GerVon Washington stole the show for the Chargers, rushing for 154 yards on 18 carries with three TDs and completing six of 10 passes for 148 yards and another three TDs. Tristen Wolfe had six catches for Midway (2-1) for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.