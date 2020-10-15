WAGONER 70, MIAMI 8 — Chochee Watson had a school-record three defensive touchdowns in the first half on two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt recovery. Braden Drake carried the ball two times for 63 yards and had one catch for 53 yards with all three touches resulting in TDs for Wagoner (6-0, 3-0 District 4A-3) while Sawyer Jones was 5-of-6 passing for 173 yards and two TDs. Jullian Smith had four catches for 120 yards and one touchdown.
CHECOTAH 42, WESTVILLE 6 —The Wildcats improved their record to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in 3A-3. No other stats were provided to the Phoenix as of press time.
EUFAULA 51, WILBURTON 6 —Noah Alexander had seven carries for 143 yards, Gavin Watkins carried five time for 91 yards and Luke Adcock completed seven passes for 160 yards with each registering two touchdowns. Nick Jones had four catches for 123 yards for Eufaula (5-2, 4-0 2A-6) and Khelil Deere had a 97-yard punt return for a TD and a 15-yard catch for another score.
OKMULGEE 20, HASKELL 0 —The Haymakers fell to 1-4 overall, 1-3 in 2A-7. Brannon Westmoreland completed 12 0f 21 passes for 81 yards for Haskell.
MORRIS 20, WARNER 0 — Mason Jim had 83 yards on 14 carries for the Eagles (3-4) while Jace McKenzie led the defense with 14 tackles.
WELEETKA 12, PORUM 6 — The Panthers fell to 2-5 overall, 0-2 in B-5 play. No other information was received as of press time.
DEWAR 46, WEBBERS FALLS 0 — The Warriors lost their third straight contest to fall to 4-3, 0-2 in B-5.
MIDWAY 46, OAKS 0 — The Chargers kept their record unblemished at 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in C-4 action. Midway plays next Thursday at Graham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.