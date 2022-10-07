Gore 61, Pocola 12 — Gunner Dozier had 18 carries for 177 yards and five touchdowns to lead the No. 2 Pirates (6-0, 2-0 A-8) to a win in a battle of A-8 unbeatens.
Dozier, who had 200 yards earlier this season against Mounds, was as busy as he’s been all year. He came in with just 45 carries for 690 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“And he goes for 18 tonight,” Gore coach Brandon Tyler said. “It’s one time we were able to just cut him loose. We know what he’s capable of, and hats off to our defense for playing lights-out.”
One of the scores for Pocola (4-3, 2-1) was on a fumble recovery. Keigan Reid and Tyler Lane had interceptions.
Noah Cooper was 7 of 12 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Dayne Perryman and Blue Steward.
Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0 — The Wildcats came in averaging allowing 57 points in five meetings with the Bulldogs, and Friday was more of the same as the Wildcats fell to 2-5 and 0-3 in 3A-3. No. 3 Lincoln Christian is 5-1 and 2-0.
Eufaula 63, Wilburton 14 — The Ironheads remain unblemished in District 2A-6 with a 3-0 mark while improving to 5-1 overall. Peter Lee led Eufaula’s ground game with 90 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns while Luke Adcock had 35 yards on seven carries and two TDs. Adcock completed seven passes in nine attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns while Brett Pippenger hauled in three passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Warner 33, Henryetta 30 — Julian Hensley’s 55-yard go-ahead touchdown reception from Jace Jackson with 2:05 to go made the difference in a game that Warner led 21-0 but surrendered 30 unanswered points.
Preston Cannon’s 2-yard run just over midway through the fourth quarter got Warner close. It was his third TD run of the night, the others being runs of five and nine yards. Eagles quarterback Jace Jackson had a 19-yard TD run.
The Eagles moved to 5-1, 2-1 in A-8 and dropped Henryetta to 2-4 and 1-2.
Central Sallisaw 42, Porter 14 — Porter fell to 2-4 and 0-3 in A-8 while Central is 4-2 and 2-1.
Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6 — Zane Nolan’s 35-yard touchdown run was all the points for the Warriors, who saw a four-game win streak end in the District B-5 opener for both. No. 5 Dewar is 5-0 and 1-0.
— Staff
