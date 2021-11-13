WAGONER —Wagoner’s first round playoff game with Hilldale turned out to be a battle of two quarterbacks —one on the ground and one through the air.
It was Wagoner’s Gabe Rodriguez that rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns that stole the spotlight from a stellar passing performance by Hilldale’s Caynen David as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs edged the Hornets, 37-35, Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
Wagoner (9-2) kept alive its first-round winning streak under coach Dale Condict and will travel to top-ranked Tuttle next week. Hilldale finished its season at 8-3.
“You never know how your team is going to respond until your season is on the line,” Condict said. “We made plays at the end that we didn’t make early on.”
Despite Rodriguez’s performance, it appeared that David and the Hornets would end Wagoner’s 16-game winning streak in first-round games. David passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns thanks in part to his ability to elude Wagoner defenders, giving his receivers just enough time to get open for big plays.
“The one player on their team that I underestimated was their quarterback,” Condict said. “He was more elusive than I thought he would be. I really thought we’d be able to get some sacks on him.”
But the Bulldog offense was given a reprieve due to the running of Rodriguez. He carried the ball 34 times averaging almost eight yards per carry.
“I told (offensive coordinator Travis) Bryant at one point that we might want to give him a break and give it to one of the other backs,” Condict said. “But every time we started to, he would break off a big run. He’s the kind of player that just wants to take over a game.”
Wagoner needed every bit of what Rodriguez brought to the offense as the defense struggled to stop Hilldale’s passing attack. While the Bulldogs held Hilldale to negative rushing yards, it was the big plays through the air that made the game a see-saw affair.
“Cayden just continues to get better each week,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “They shut down our run game but Cayden’s ability to move around allowed us to get some big plays.
“This senior group meant so much to this team. You hate to lose. But the kids played with a lot of grit. We had our chances.”
Both teams had their miscues. Hilldale’s Cason Albin blocked a field goal and a punt on Wagoner’s first two possessions. Fumble recoveries by Logan Sterling and Gabe Goodnight set up two Wagoner scores in the first half.
A high snap on a punt attempt gave Wagoner the ball at the Hilldale 25 late in the second quarter. But Hilldale’s Jace Walker intercepted a Rodriguez pass three plays later. That turned out to benefit Wagoner which forced Hilldale to punt from its own 5.
Alex Shieldnight got through the Hornet line and blocked Jaxson Whittiker’s punt. Witt Edwards fell on the ball in the end zone giving Wagoner a 28-21 lead going in to halftime.
“We saw some things on film that led us to think we could get to their punter,” Condict said. “But they fake punts so much you have to be careful. Having them pinned deep, we thought that would be a good time to try and get pressure on him.”
The offensive explosion that was the first half turned into a defensive battle in the second half.
Brayson Lawson’s second touchdown reception — a 23-yard catch and run on fourth and five — tied the game at 28-28. Lawson finished with 226 yards receiving on eight catches. Wagoner responded by driving to the Hornet 1 but was stopped on fourth down.
Once again, poor field position for Hilldale proved to be a good thing for Wagoner as Braylan Roberson got pressure on David in the end zone. David threw just as he was hit and the ball sailed out of bounds short of the line of scrimmage. David was flagged for intentional grounding, giving Wagoner a safety and a 30-28 lead.
“There were several times we got to the quarterback but didn’t wrap up,” Goodnight said. “We knew that we were going to have to make a couple of stops. Our front seven stepped it up at the end.”
Both teams traded touchdowns in the final quarter. Hilldale made it 37-35 with 4:35 remaining and forced Wagoner to punt from its own 12.
Hilldale took over at the Wagoner 46. But the Hornets couldn’t move the ball. David was tackled for a 4-yard loss on first down and then was hit as he threw the ball on fourth and 13.
“We just had to keep our heads up and stick with what needed to do,” Rodriguez said. “We made mistakes on offense and defense. I just wanted to pick my teammates up and get to another snap.”
WAGONER 37, HILLDALE 35
Hilldale 14 7 7 7 — 35
Wagoner 7 21 0 9 — 37
First quarter
HHS-Brayson Lawson 83 pass from Caynen David (Jaxson Whittiker kick), 7:12.
WHS-Gabe Rodriguez 6 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 2:30.
HHS-Whittiker 45 pass from Eric Virgil (Whittiker kick), 0:51
Second quarter
WHS-Rodriguez 41 run (Bloxom kick), 11:46.
WHS-Rodriguez 14 run (Bloxom kick), 10:24.
HHS-Logan Harper 18 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 7:25.
WHS-Witt Edwards 5 punt return (Bloxom kick), 0:35.
Third quarter
HHS-Lawson 23 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 7:27.
WHS-Safety, Hilldale penalized for intention grounding in end zone, 11:53.
WHS-Rodriguez 37 run (Bloxom kick), 5:19.
HHS-Lawson 50 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 4:35.
TEAM STATS
HHS WHS
First downs 13 19
Rushes-yards 16-(-5) 46-311
Passing yards 368 97
Passes C-A-I 23-32-0 6-17-1
Punts-avg. 3-17 4-17
Fumbles-lost 3-22-1
Penalties-yards 10-85 11-75
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: HHS, Eric Virgil 4-12; WHS, Gabe Rodriguez 34-268 (4TD).
Passing: HHS, Caynen David 22-31-0-323 (4TD); WHS, Rodriguez 6-17-1-97.
Receiving: HHS, Brayson Lawson 8-226 (3TD); WHS, Witt Edwards 1-39.
