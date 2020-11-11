In this all-in or opt-out playoff high school football format, the fourth place against fifth place matchups look like playoff quality contests on paper.
That’s where Fort Gibson and Checotah find themselves in contests Friday. The Tigers (6-4) go to Skiatook (5-3) for a Class 4A battle, and in 3A, Checotah (4-5) prepares to host Inola (4-5).
Fourth-place teams would be headed to the postseason on any year. Some of the fifth-place teams might have had they played their full regimen of games.
But that’s why it’s this way this year, COVID-19’s impact.
Fort Gibson’s four-game losing streak to finish the year put them fifth. The Tigers, like a mere five other 4A teams, should get a medal for just managing to get a full 10-game schedule in.
“Like any coach, I get frustrated when we don’t play well, but I look at it this way, it’s Veterans Day, we’re still practicing, and there’s a lot of things that have been forced on these kids, a lot of dramatic change,” said Tigers coach Greg Whiteley.
“We just went virtual this week like a lot of other schools have had to do and will be there past Thanksgiving. We see our kids in practice but we’re used to seeing them in the hallway, at lunch, and just being able to see how their day is going. I had kids today talk about how weird it was being at practice while having school at home.
“I thought by now the season would be shut down, to be honest. But we were pretty fortunate to play 10 games.”
The Tigers had their hardest hit last week against Hilldale in terms of misses due to quarantine situations. Two starters, tight end Weston Rouse and two-way lineman Brody Rainbolt were out. They’ll miss this week’s game, but will return should their team win.
Checotah just got 10 reserves back, but Ross said his squad just this week lost its only starter so far to quarantine, a lineman.
“It’s been an every day deal you worry about and adjust to,” said Wildcats coach Zac Ross. “Our cheerleaders have been in quarantine. You spend time dodging a lot of bullets but our administration has done a really good job of keeping us going as much as possible.”
He said the recent adjustment of CDC guidelines of 15 minutes total exposure in contact tracing compounded the problems they’ve dealt with.
“We’d move groups every 10 minutes and with those measures we’d kept ours out of contact tracing, but 15 minutes total, there’s no way around that,” he said.
The Wildcats missed out on just one contest this year. That came in week 9 where they were to play Sequoyah, which made the decision back in the summer to cancel all fall sports.
It was actually a blessing in disguise for Ross, who arrived late into the summer and with the COVID restrictions on summer workouts, didn’t get a lot of time to drill the kids on fundamentals. The off week paid off with a 60-8 win over Locust Grove, which entered the game tied with Checotah for the fourth-place slot in District 3A-3.
“Everything has been so accelerated since I’ve been here, it was nice to slow down and get into the details,” he said. “These two weeks of practice got them comfortable with our game plan and what we’re asking of them. I thought they executed really well.”
In Inola, Checotah gets a team that has lost three straight, including a 56-0 thumping by No. 2 Holland Hall last week. That’s the team the Wildcats will face with a win.
“They played closer with the 2-3-4 teams in their district,” Ross said of their opponent. “It’s not going to be an easy deal.”
Fort Gibson, unlike Checotah, must go on the road being the fifth seed. The Tigers aren’t familiar with their foe, with the last meeting being the year Fort Gibson reached the 4A state finals, 1999.
“We really didn’t know who we’d get since that district went by the rankings system to seed teams rather than the traditional way of record,” Whiteley said, referring to the option put in for districts with multiple canceled games.
Skiatook was 3-2 in 4A-3, including a 49-7 loss to district champion Wagoner, but did not play runner-up Bristow nor fifth-place Oologah, which matched them with three losses.
“We’re happy we’ve got a chance to redeem ourselves a little,” Whiteley said of his team that began the year 6-0 but lost a pair of games by a combined six points to Sallisaw and Broken Bow, then lost to the top two teams in the district, Poteau and Hilldale.
“But again, to be here playing at all, something I never thought would actually happen given what we’ve all been up against with the pandemic, we’re blessed.”
