It’s not an easy analysis. Arguments can be made across the board.
Coming up with the best high school football teams to some might be the number of Division I level guys. But, just like the team with the most five-star recruits seldom wins a national championship, the same goes for the team with the top high school players.
Over my 21 years here, I’ve seen the first state champion in the area in 35 years, dating back to the 1986 Roughers, when I wasn’t here. I’ve seen a team win three state championships as part of what wound up being a record win streak of 48 consecutive games. And, there was a team that had by recollection nine college players, including the top two on some lists statewide.
Having taken some time to look at the list since walking in here in August of 2021, here’s my top 10 list - and why.
1. Wagoner, 2020
It was a combination of physicality and one of the best-ever defenses in 4A that went 14-0, fighting off COVID-19 in the process. Braden Drake’s 247 yards rushing led Wagoner over Clinton, 42-13, at UCO in Edmond. The Bulldogs had six shutouts, tying the 2011 team in that regard, and were flirting with another in the finale up 35-0 with three minutes left in the third quarter with under 50 yards allowed. Wagoner had four other state champions during this time, but this one was as dominant as any, and dodged an early playoff bullet with two touchdowns in the final minutes to knock off Tuttle at Wagoner.
2. Muskogee, 2006
We can only imagine what might have happened had Rell Lewis, part of the All-Indian Bowl team picked last fall at quarterback, had not been lost for the season on the opening kickoff against Jenks in the regular season. Muskogee lost that game 28-3 and yet would face Jenks again in the semifinals, falling 52-35. Jameel Owens, Stacy McGee and Jonte Bumpus, all who would at least for a portion of their career wound up at the University of Oklahoma were all part of this group. Lewis would go on to play and start at Kansas.
3. Wagoner, 2011
It ended a 35-year drought for the area. Oklahoma State bound and NFL veteran Kevin Peterson rushed for 240 yards rushing on 20 carries in a 23-0 win over Clinton for the Bulldogs’ first-ever state title. Head coach Dale Condict’s squad reached the title game in 2005, his first season, and lost an overtime game to Douglass in his other finals trip. Clinton had 166 yards. Wagoner was 13-1 on the year.
4. Muskogee, 2007
The Roughers went 9-4 and were two touchdowns shy of Jenks and Mark Ginther’s six TD passes in the regular season. They won a thriller at Norman North in the quarterfinals, 19-18, then lost to Union 13-6 at NSU in the semis. Trae Cook played with a sprained knee and was limited in his running ability. He hit Shjuan Richardson early for Muskogee’s only points. Cook was picked off twice and on a fake field goal attempt, Jameel Owens took the snap and his pass over the middle was intercepted.
5. Wagoner, 2015
The middle of a three-peat. Malcolm Rodriguez engineered two touchdown drives, one on a 79-yard march in the final couple minutes that included a 43-yard threat to Nikia Jones in triple coverage past midfield, then a 5-yard fade for a 15-14 lead with 58 seconds left that stood as the final. Oologah tried a long field goal on the final play but missed. It was Wagoner’s 23rd straight win.
6. Wagoner, 2016
The three-peat, a 28-13 win over Oologah. Malcolm Rodriguez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and two touchdowns in the final six minutes of the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 28-7 lead. 37th and would go on to break Ada’s consecutive win mark - that stood until Bixby topped it this year.
7 Muskogee, 2016
People will say had Muskogee been in a Class 6AII from 2005-07 all three of those teams would have been state champions — and would have likely been right, which is why two were above this one on the stack. But this one could well have been the closest in this time to a title.
Muskogee was up 28-14 with 5:24 left in the third quarter when on a fourth-and-1 from the Lawton 41 and the run game clicking, the Roughers were flagged for being offsides. They punted, and Lawton cut it to a touchdown three plays later. That tilted the momentum as well as the Lawton defense, which picked Jacob Medrano three times — He had just once in 11 previous games. This team was No. 1 in the class after knocking off eventual champion Bixby 45-42 earlier in the year.’
8. Vian, 2006
Before a full house at Broken Arrow, Vian had a 14-0 lead against Millwood and top-5 statewide recruit Gerald Jones and Tremain Swindall, but lost 21-20. The Wolverines rallied and had reached the 30-yard line in the final minutes when Swindall picked off a pass from Vian’s Seth Sloan — who would sign with SMU. A missed extra point was the difference. Vfastv Locust, who sat a state single-season scoring record as a junior but was suspended as a senior for a portion of the season,.had 190 yards on 31 carries. A busted route led to an interception that set up Millwood’s go-ahead touchdown. Vian finished 14-1 and had 48 or more points in 10 wins.
9. Eufaula, 2021
The Ironheads wound up 12-2 and extended their active district win streak to 27 games. On a night the publics swept the privates. the Ironheads ran off 31 unanswered against Oklahoma Christian to avenge a quarterfinal loss in 2020, Khelil Deere had four INTs and scored three TDs on passes from Luke Adcock. Eufaula lost 28-16 to eventual state champion Marlow in the semifinals. Going for a 14-7 lead with under 5 minutes left in the half, a 98-yard pick six turned the game in Marlow’s favor.
Also:
10. Wagoner, 2014
Wagoner was 1-4 at one point with a loss that would be reversed due to a forfeit. Wagoner would beat that same team again in the finals. Oologah held Wagoner to 37 yards in the first meeting and the Bulldogs had 329 in the title game, a 45-21 win in BA. That came a week after rallying for two touchdowns in the final six minutes to beat Metro Christian. Wagoner finished 11-3.
Others
Muskogee, 2005
Blame this not making the list on the referee that overruled a fumble with less than 5 minutes to go in the semifinal game against Mustang, which went on to score with 37 seconds to play to oust the Roughers 48-44 at Putnam City Schools Stadium in Ron Lancaster’s last of three seasons. Muskogee (8-5) had taken a 44-41 lead with 1:50 left as Lewis capped a 91-yard march with a 1-yard TD plunge.
Muskogee had that year defeated Union twice, including a first-round upset.
Eufaula, 2001
Went 12-2. The Ironheads would fall 28-6 to Millwood in the semifinals.
Fort Gibson, 2014
It was the best record in school history (12-1) and could have produced a championship game against Wagoner. J.R. Singleton’s 50-yard pass from Jordan London had the Tigers up 7-0 before a touchdown pass in the final minute of the half. Tristen Johnson’s 9-yard run gave Fort Gibson a 14-10 lead late in the third, but it didn’t hold up, and Oologah would go on to meet Wagoner in the first of three consecutive title games with the 17-14 win.
Hilldale, 2016
A double OT quarterfinal loss at home against Clinton was the Hornets' only blemish in an 11-1 record and arguably the closest Hilldale has come to a semifinal appearance.
