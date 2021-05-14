Football spring game dates

Hilldale, Friday, May 21, 6 p.m.

Fort Gibson: Tuesday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Muskogee, 6 p.m., May 28 

Old Rougher jerseys sold for $5 and $10 that night.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you