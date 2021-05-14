Football spring game dates
Hilldale, Friday, May 21, 6 p.m.
Fort Gibson: Tuesday, May 25, 6 p.m.
Muskogee, 6 p.m., May 28
Old Rougher jerseys sold for $5 and $10 that night.
age 36. IT Specialist. Died May 6th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services May 17th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
71, Muskogee Public Schools, Maintenance ,passed Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Memorial Service: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
42, City of Muskogee employee, passed Saturday, May 1, 2021 Memorial Service: 2pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
