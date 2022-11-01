NOTE: All games other than Gore vs. Porter and Eufaula vs Idabel have been moved to Thursday due to a stormy Friday forecast.
6A No. 1 Stillwater at 6A No. 3 Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Stillwater 9-0, 6-0; Muskogee 9-0, 6-0.
Last week: Stillwater 55, Tahlequah 0; Muskogee 61, Bartlesville 28.
Last meeting: Stillwater 48, Muskogee 13 (2018).
Series record: Stillwater leads, 9-5.
Winner gets 6AII-1 championship, loser gets runner-up spot, but both will draw first-round playoff byes. Muskogee has lost four straight games against top-ranked opponents — all Bixby. But it’s last win against a No. 1-ranked team was against Bixby in 2016 (45-42), the last year they won a district title.
Fort Gibson at 4A No. 7 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv, Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Fort Gibson 1-8, 1-5; Hilldale 7-2, 5-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 41, Sallisaw 23; Hilldale 31, Madill 0.
Last meeting: Hilldale 49, Fort Gibson 46 (2021).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 20-19.
Hilldale has won six of the last seven meetings and seven straight home games (4-0 this season). Wins 4A-4 with a win by 12 or more against Fort Gibson, and a Broken Bow win over Ada, or any win and a Poteau loss to Stilwell. Will finish second with a win by four less than Poteau, up to 15 marginal difference for Poteau. Can finish as low as third if Broken Bow and Poteau win and Broken Bow’s margin up to 15 points exceeds by nine a margin of victory by Hilldale, or a loss by Hilldale and wins by Broken Bow and Poteau.
4A No. 8 Wagoner at Miami
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 6-3, 5-1; Miami 6-3, 4-2.
Last week: Wagoner 63, Catoosa 6; Miami 35, Cleveland 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 55, Miami 16 (2021).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 21-10.
Wagoner will finish second in 4A-3 with a win over Miami and a loss by Oologah (5-4, 4-2) to McLain, or a win by Oologah if the Bulldogs lose by any amount since Wagoner holds a tiebreaker points edge against both Miami and Oologah in a three-way tie. A loss to Miami and an Oologah loss would drop Wagoner to third. Wagoner has won the last 17 meetings, the last 10 by an average of 59-8. The Bulldogs are first in scoring defense in Class 4A allowing just over 10 points.
3A No. 9 Stigler at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Stigler 7-2, 3-2; Checotah 3-6, 1-4.
Last week: Stigler 21, Berryhill 0; Checotah did not play.
Last meeting: Stigler 41, Checotah 0 (2021).
Series record: Stigler leads, 47-34-2.
Stigler is averaging 36 points per game while Checotah is giving up just over 43. The Wildcats are eliminated from postseason contention.
Warner at Roland
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 7-2, 4-2; Roland 2-7, 2-4.
Last week: Warner 35, Sequoyah 14; Henryetta 52, Roland 20.
Last meeting: Roland 22, Warner 0 (1981).
Series record: Roland leads, 8-1.
Warner will finish third in 2A-5 regardless of outcomes and face the Eufaula-Idabel loser on the road next week. Warner’s only win in the series came in 1972 (34-6). Warner has won seven straight road games (4-0 this season).
Haskell at Panama
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 4-5, 2-3; Panama 5-4, 3-2.
Last week: Gore 51, Haskell 0; Central Sallisaw 24, Panama 22.
First meeting.
The Haymakers get fourth with a win over Panama and a win by Sallisaw Central (5-3, 3-2) over last-place Canadian. Eliminated with a loss. Could finish third with a win by nine or more over Panama and a loss by Sallisaw Central. Going into the game, Haskell is 0-3 on the road this season and has lost two straight by a combined score of 105-14.
Porum at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 3-6, 0-4; Midway 3-6, 0-4.
Last week: Quinton 52, Porum 6; Midway forfeited to Dewar.
Last meeting: Midway 48, Porum 0 (2019).
Series record: Midway leads, 4-0.
Both playing for pride only. It’s Midway’s first six-loss season since 2016. A win would give Porum its first season of four or more wins since 2018.
Quinton at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Quinton 7-2, 3-1; Webbers Falls 6-3, 2-2.
Last week: Quinton 52, Porum 6; Caddo 56, Webbers Falls 8.
Last meeting: Quinton 38, Webbers Falls 20 (2021).
Series record: Quinton leads, 18-8.
Quinton has won the last three meetings. Webbers Falls has clinched its third playoff berth in the last four years.
Friday: Porter at A No. 3 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Porter 3-5, 1-4; Gore 9-0, 5-0.
Last week: Pocola 56, Porter 13; Gore 51, Haskell 0.
Last meeting: Gore 74, Porter 15 (2021).
Series record: Gore leads, 13-3.
Gore has won the last five meetings and shut out seven opponents, the most for a Pirate team since a school-record eight in 1990. Gore has clinched first in A-8 and will face the fourth-place finisher in A-7, likely the Fairland-Ketchum winner. Porter is out of the running for a postseason spot.
Friday: Idabel at 2A No. 5 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Idabel 7-2, 6-0; Eufaula 8-1, 6-0.
Last week: Idabel 43, Wilburton 14; Eufaula 21, Hugo 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 49, Idabel 28 (2021).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 6-5.
Eufaula wins 2A-6 by beating Idabel and thus extend their district win streak of 34 straight and their title run to five. Will finish second with a loss. The Ironheasds have won the last three meetings by an average score of 48-27.
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
