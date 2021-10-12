6A No. 4 Choctaw at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Choctaw 4-2, 2-1 6AII-2; Muskogee 2-4, 2-1.
Last week: Bixby 70, Choctaw 7; Muskogee 49, Bartlesville 14.
Last meeting: Choctaw 26, Muskogee 10 (2020).
Series record: Choctaw leads, 2-0.
Notes: Muskogee has lost six straight home games including three this season.
Muldrow at Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube
Records: Muldrow 2-4, 1-2 4A-4; Hilldale 4-2, 1-2.
Last week: Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0; Hilldale 48, Stilwell 8.
Last meeting: Hilldale 48, Muldrow 14 (2020).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 11-8.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last six meetings. Hornet offense is sixth in Class 4A in scoring averaging 38 points.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Sallisaw 1-5, 1-2 4A-4; Fort Gibson 5-1, 3-0.
Last week: Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0; Fort Gibson 60, McLain 8.
Last meeting: Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35 (2020).
Series record: Sallisaw leads, 26-7.
Notes: The Tigers are second in scoring offense in Class 4A averaging 46 points. Last week’s 60 points were the most since a 62-0 win over Rogers in 2017.
Miami at 4A No. 8 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Miami 2-4, 0-3 4A-3, Wagoner 4-2, 2-1.
Last week: Oologah 47, Miami 28; Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 70, Miami 8 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 20-10.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last 16 meetings. Wagoner has won the last nine meetings by an average of 60-7. Wagoner has won 17 straight home games.
Westville at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Westville 6-1, 2-1 3A-3; Checotah 0-6, 0-2.
Last week: Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14; Seminole 39, Checotah 35.
Last meeting: Checotah 42, Westville 6 (2020).
Series record: Checotah leads, 15-3.
Notes: Checotah has won the last six meetings dating back to 1956. Wildcats scored a season high 35 points last week. Westville is averaging 35 points a game.
2A No. 9 Eufaula at Wilburton
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 5-1, 3-0 2A-6; Wilburton 0-6, 0-3.
Last week: Eufaula 49, Atoka 0; Hugo 37, Wilburton 16.
Last meeting: Eufaula 51, Wilburton 6 (2020).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 22-11.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last four meetings. Last week’s 49-point win was the biggest for an Ironhead team since a 63-12 win over Valliant in 2015.
Haskell at Okmulgee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 2-4, 1-2 2A-7; Okmulgee 2-4, 0-3.
Last week: Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6; Kiefer 56, Okmulgee 8.
Last meeting: Okmulgee 20, Haskell 0 (2020).
Series record: Okmulgee leads, 3-0.
Notes: Haskell is 3-7 in its last ten road games. Okmulgee is giving up 36 points per game.
Warner at Talihina
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 5-1, 2-1 A-8; Talihina 3-2, 2-1.
Last week: Warner 42, Central Sallisaw 18; Talihina 32, Canadian 0.
Last meeting: Warner 35, Talihina 20 (2019).
Series record: Talihina leads, 17-7.
Notes: Warner has scored over 40 points three times this season. Talihina has won seven of the last eight meetings.
A No. 2 Gore at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 6-0, 3-0 A-8; Porter 3-3, 3-0.
Last week: Gore 35, Colcord 26; Porter 34, Hulbert 7.
Last meeting: Gore 34, Porter 12 (2020).
Series record: Gore leads, 12-3.
Notes: Gore has won the last four meetings. Porter has won three straight after starting 0-3. Porter, which scored a total of seven points in its first three games, is averaging 40 points over its last three.
Porum at Weleetka
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 1-5, 0-1 B-5; Weleetka 2-4, 0-1.
Last week: Dewar 83, Porum 6; Wetumka 30, Weleetka 6.
Last meeting: Weleetka 12, Porum 6 (2020).
Series record: Weleetka leads, 19-0.
Notes: The 83 points given up last week were the most ever for a Panther team.
Webbers Falls at B No. 3 Dewar
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 5-1, 0-1 B-5; Dewar 6-0, 1-0.
Last week: Quinton 38, Webbers Falls 20; Dewar 83, Porum 6.
Last meeting: Dewar 46, Webbers Falls 0 (2020).
Series record: Dewar leads, 11-0.
Notes: Dewar leads Class B in scoring averaging 63 points.
Oaks at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Oaks 4-2, 2-1 C-4; Midway 4-2, 2-1.
Last week: Oaks 50, Graham-Dustin 0; Midway 61, Wilson Henryetta 6.
Last meeting: Midway 46, Oaks 0 (2020).
Series record: Midway leads, 1-0.
Notes: Midway’s offense scored a season high last week, while the defense allowed a season low.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
