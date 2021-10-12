6A No. 4 Choctaw at Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org

Records: Choctaw 4-2, 2-1 6AII-2; Muskogee 2-4, 2-1.

Last week: Bixby 70, Choctaw 7; Muskogee 49, Bartlesville 14.

Last meeting: Choctaw 26, Muskogee 10 (2020).

Series record: Choctaw leads, 2-0.

Notes: Muskogee has lost six straight home games including three this season.

 

 Muldrow at Hilldale

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube

Records: Muldrow 2-4, 1-2 4A-4; Hilldale 4-2, 1-2.

Last week: Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0; Hilldale 48, Stilwell 8.

Last meeting: Hilldale 48, Muldrow 14 (2020).

Series record: Hilldale leads, 11-8.

Notes: Hilldale has won the last six meetings. Hornet offense is sixth in Class 4A in scoring averaging 38 points.

 

Sallisaw at Fort Gibson

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Sallisaw 1-5, 1-2 4A-4; Fort Gibson 5-1, 3-0.

Last week: Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0; Fort Gibson 60, McLain 8.

Last meeting: Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35 (2020).

Series record: Sallisaw leads, 26-7.

Notes: The Tigers are second in scoring offense in Class 4A averaging 46 points. Last week’s 60 points were the most since a 62-0 win over Rogers in 2017.

 

 Miami at 4A No. 8 Wagoner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records:  Miami 2-4, 0-3 4A-3, Wagoner 4-2, 2-1.

Last week: Oologah 47, Miami 28; Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0.

Last meeting: Wagoner 70, Miami 8 (2020).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 20-10.

Notes: Wagoner has won the last 16 meetings. Wagoner has won the last nine meetings by an average of 60-7. Wagoner has won 17 straight home games.

 

Westville at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Westville 6-1, 2-1 3A-3; Checotah 0-6, 0-2.

Last week: Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14; Seminole 39, Checotah 35.

Last meeting: Checotah 42, Westville 6 (2020).

Series record: Checotah leads, 15-3.

Notes: Checotah has won the last six meetings dating back to 1956. Wildcats scored a season high 35 points last week. Westville is averaging 35 points a game.

 

2A No. 9 Eufaula at Wilburton

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Eufaula 5-1, 3-0 2A-6; Wilburton 0-6, 0-3.

Last week: Eufaula 49, Atoka 0; Hugo 37, Wilburton 16.

Last meeting: Eufaula 51, Wilburton 6 (2020).

Series record: Eufaula leads, 22-11.

Notes: Eufaula has won the last four meetings. Last week’s 49-point win was the biggest for an Ironhead team since a 63-12 win over Valliant in 2015.

 

Haskell at Okmulgee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Haskell 2-4, 1-2 2A-7; Okmulgee 2-4, 0-3.

Last week: Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6; Kiefer 56, Okmulgee 8.

Last meeting: Okmulgee 20, Haskell 0 (2020).

Series record: Okmulgee leads, 3-0.

Notes: Haskell is 3-7 in its last ten road games. Okmulgee is giving up 36 points per game.

 

 Warner at Talihina

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Warner 5-1, 2-1 A-8; Talihina 3-2, 2-1.

Last week: Warner 42, Central Sallisaw 18; Talihina 32, Canadian 0.

Last meeting: Warner 35, Talihina 20 (2019).

Series record: Talihina leads, 17-7.

Notes: Warner has scored over 40 points three times this season. Talihina has won seven of the last eight meetings.

 

A No. 2 Gore at Porter

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Gore 6-0, 3-0 A-8; Porter 3-3, 3-0.

Last week: Gore 35, Colcord 26; Porter 34, Hulbert 7.

Last meeting: Gore 34, Porter 12 (2020).

Series record: Gore leads, 12-3.

Notes: Gore has won the last four meetings. Porter has won three straight after starting 0-3. Porter, which scored a total of seven points in its first three games, is averaging 40 points over its last three.

 

 Porum at Weleetka

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porum 1-5, 0-1 B-5; Weleetka 2-4, 0-1.

Last week: Dewar 83, Porum 6; Wetumka 30, Weleetka 6.

Last meeting: Weleetka 12, Porum 6 (2020).

Series record: Weleetka leads, 19-0.

Notes: The 83 points given up last week were the most ever for a Panther team.

 

Webbers Falls at B No. 3 Dewar

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers Falls 5-1, 0-1 B-5; Dewar 6-0, 1-0.

Last week: Quinton 38, Webbers Falls 20; Dewar 83, Porum 6.

Last meeting: Dewar 46, Webbers Falls 0 (2020).

Series record: Dewar leads, 11-0.

Notes: Dewar leads Class B in scoring averaging 63 points.

 

 Oaks at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Oaks 4-2, 2-1 C-4; Midway 4-2, 2-1.

Last week: Oaks 50, Graham-Dustin 0; Midway 61, Wilson Henryetta 6.

Last meeting: Midway 46, Oaks 0 (2020).

Series record: Midway leads, 1-0.

Notes: Midway’s offense scored a season high last week, while the defense allowed a season low.

Compiled by Tommy Cobb

