PREP FOOTBALL: WEEK ZERO
Midway 48, Cave Springs 8
On Thursday, Geral Washington rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Chargers (1-0) took advantage of numerous short-field drives getting four fumbles, including two on kickoffs. The game was stopped early in the fourth quarter due to a Cave Springs player being injured and life-flighted to a hospital. It was 42-8 at the half.
Tonight
Greenwood, Ark. at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
First meeting.
Webcast: MuskogeeAthletics.com or YouTube.com/RougherTV. Radio: KTFX 101.7.
Notes: The Roughers begin their final season at Indian Bowl against the defending Class 6A champs out of Arkansas. It’s also Travis Hill’s debut as the MHS head coach. He’ll start freshman Jamarian Ficklin at quarterback, who won the off-season battle there. The Roughers will be without their top two RBs this week due to injury.
3A No. 9 Checotah at 2A No. 2 Metro Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Metro Christian 28, Checotah 26 (2009).
Series record: Metro Christian leads, 3-1.
Notes: Checotah’s only win came at Metro in 2008 (54-41). Metro is the two-time defending Class 2A champions. Checotah has won nine straight season openers and has All-Phoenix and D1 recruit Dontierre Fisher, in the backfield.
Porter at Chelsea
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Chelsea 41, Porter 18 (2020).
Series record: Chelsea leads, 1-0.
Notes: Denton Long makes his Pirates’ coaching debut. He’ll try to help Porter break a four-game season-opening loss streak.
Prue at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 52, Prue 0 (2011).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 2-0.
Notes: Webbers Falls won both meetings by a combined score of 122-22.
Gans at Porum
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Gans 48, Porum 26 (2019).
Series record: Gans leads, 8-4.
Notes: Gans has won three of the last four meetings.
Scrimmage schedule, Page 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.